Leader To Leader Journal 30Th Anniversary

30th Anniversary Leader to Leader Issue

This free online event celebrates 30 years of the 19-time APEX Award-winning Leader to Leader journal

- Frances HesselbeinNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership has changed dramatically over the past three decades. What lessons endure, and what comes next?Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Leader to Leader at a special free online event on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 1 pm ET featuring remarks by renowned leaders Alan Mulally Former CEO of Boeing and Ford, Marshall Goldsmith Executive Coach and New York Times Bestselling Author, Jennifer McCollum President and CEO of Catalyst Inc., and Hamilton Mann Executive Chairman and President of Artificial Integrity.Founded in 1996 by Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Frances Hesselbein, Leader to Leader is an award-winning journal providing unique insight into leadership, management, innovation, and change. Leader to Leader brings together a peerless selection of world-class executives, best-selling management authors, top consultants, and respected social thinkers. The journal's though-leading contributors explore what organizations are planning for, what they see are major challenges ahead, and how they prepare for change.Leader to Leader has been recognized by the 2026 APEX Awards for Publication Excellence! Sarah McArthur's Editor-in-Chief column was selected for Writing in the category Regular Departments & Columns and the Summer 2025 issue was selected for Writing in the category Magazines, Journals & Tabloids. This is the journal's 19th year of recognition by industry peers.Hosted by the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Forum at the University of Pittsburgh, details and registration link below:Tuesday, October 27, 20261.00 - 2.30 PM ETRegister here.

Sarah McArthur

Editor in Chief, Leader to Leader

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leader to Leader Journal 30th Anniversary News Provided By Leader to Leader Institute October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.