CIMA launches Lions' Lair Africa to connect sustainable start-ups with capital and credibility

- Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, MD at Corton Investments

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world's leading professional body of management accountants, has launched Lions' Lair Africa, an innovation challenge built to connect early-stage African sustainability and green innovation businesses with the capital, mentorship and credibility they need to scale.

The inaugural competition will culminate at ENGAGE Africa 2026, CIMA's flagship conference in Cape Town. Shortlisted finalists in Lions' Lair Africa, presented by CIMA in partnership with Corton Investments, will pitch live on 29 October before a panel of senior lions (judges) and an audience of more than 300 finance leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

The winning venture will receive an investment offer of US$25 000 to help accelerate its growth and impact.

A bridge between entrepreneurs and finance

Across Africa, entrepreneurs are building innovative businesses that tackle some of the continent's most pressing sustainability challenges, from renewable energy and water security to circular economy solutions and green fintech. Yet many struggle to secure capital and strategic support needed to grow. Lions' Lair Africa was created to spotlight high-potential ventures and connect them to the investment landscape

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, says: "In Africa, sustainability is about solving practical challenges while creating economic opportunity. From energy and healthcare to agriculture, education and financial inclusion, entrepreneurs are developing innovative solutions that have the potential to create lasting impact. Lions' Lair Africa will provide a platform for these businesses to showcase their ideas, build credibility and connect with investors, mentors and business leaders who can help accelerate their growth."

Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, Co-Founder and MD at Corton Investments, and Past President of CIMA and Past Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA and CIMA, and initiator of the Lions' Lair project said: "Finance professionals have a unique ability to turn innovation into economic growth. Lions' Lair Africa creates a bridge between entrepreneurs with transformative ideas and the finance leaders, investors and advisers who can help them strengthen their businesses and scale their impact. By bringing together capital, commercial expertise and entrepreneurship in one place, the competition is a natural extension of ENGAGE Africa and I am very excited to see how we can expand it over time."

Lions' Lair Africa is open to ventures that can demonstrate both innovative thinking and commercial viability. Applicants need to show how their solution creates value, addresses a real challenge in the African market, and how the investment on offer would support their growth. Judges will assess entries based on business potential, measurable sustainable impact and the ability to scale across the continent.

Tariro said the platform was designed to create lasting opportunities for participants beyond the competition itself. "Most pitch competitions end when the winner is announced. Lions' Lair is designed to be the start of a longer journey," she said. "While the winning venture receives investment funding, every participant gains access to experienced investors, business leaders and finance professionals who can offer mentorship, strategic advice and valuable commercial connections. Those relationships often play a critical role in helping businesses grow and scale successfully."

Bittlestone said one of the greatest benefits of participating in the competition would be the network and opportunities that entrepreneurs will gain through the process.

"The exposure and the relationships you build at ENGAGE Africa can open doors long after the competition ends. Many of the most valuable opportunities come from conversations after the pitches, not during them, and at ENGAGE Africa participants have access to over 300 business leaders. Whether you win or not, if you approach the process with an open mind, you will leave with a stronger business than the one you arrived with."

For its inaugural year, success will be measured not only by identifying outstanding businesses that go on to secure investment and accelerate their growth, but also by inspiring more entrepreneurs to participate in future years.

The long-term ambition is for Lions' Lair Africa to become a leading platform connecting sustainability-focused ventures with investors, corporate partners and finance leaders, creating a recognised pipeline for Africa's next generation of high-growth businesses.

Lions' Lair is proudly sponsored by CPA, E'Lique Advisory, Opus Pharmaceuticals, and Sage.

Cassius Mogoeng

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

+27735508887 ext.

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