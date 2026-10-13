Ydelay Group To Join Team Canada Trade Mission To India

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YDelay brings cybersecurity and cross-border risk expertise to international trade conversations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO - October 13, 2026 - YDelay Group Inc., a practical technology partner focused on turning fragmented processes and unclear requirements into scalable working systems, today announced that it is participating in the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, taking place this week.Led by the Government of Canada, the mission comes at an important moment in Canada-India commercial relations. Canada and India are advancing negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both countries working toward deeper trade and investment ties. The Government of Canada has identified technology and artificial intelligence among areas with significant potential for expanded collaboration between the two countries.“We're proud to represent Canadian innovation as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India,” said Abhi Arora, Founder and Managing Director, YDelay.”Today, global trade continues to evolve as it always has. What distinguishes the current environment is not the existence of change, but the speed at which local events can create global consequences. Trade routes are shifting, buyer and seller markets are evolving, critical chokepoints are becoming more exposed, and risks are increasingly interconnected across logistics, operations, technology, and cybersecurity. This creates an important opportunity for Canada and India to collaborate on cybersecurity, AI, and practical technologies.”Connecting cybersecurity with the realities of global tradeYDelay's participation follows the company's recent involvement in a Canadian delegation to the United States, where it participated in cybersecurity and technology discussions. The back-to-back international engagements reflect YDelay's growing focus on bringing Canadian cybersecurity and supply-chain expertise into global conversations around security and cross-border trade.Modern cross-border transactions rarely involve just two companies. A product shipped to Canada may move through manufacturers, exporters, freight providers, customs brokers, warehouses, logistics companies, and other third-party service providers before reaching its final destination. Given the uncertainty surrounding whether all touchpoints have appropriate security measures, up-to-date checks and controls, and the ability to respond quickly before a vulnerability strikes, organizations need greater visibility across their trading ecosystems.YDelay has a defined approach and technology to help organizations assess their systems, identify gaps and better understand risk across complex supply chains, with solutions that can be customized to an organization's specific operating environment.The company recently unveiled its Trade Fraud Risk Intelligence Framework, which examines vulnerabilities that can emerge across cross-border transactions and supply chains. The framework reflects YDelay's broader approach to cybersecurity: find the real problem, make complexity practical, and deliver systems that help organizations take action.YDelay's Trade Fraud Risk Intelligence Framework provides a practical plan to turn complex supply chain fraud and cyber risks into identifiable signals and actionable controls. The framework assesses systems and transaction flows to identify vulnerabilities across operational and digital touchpoints. By detecting anomalies and suspicious patterns, it gives organizations greater visibility into potential risks and helps them prioritize where controls, investigation, or intervention may be needed.Supporting secure trade with Canada“International trade is increasingly digital, interconnected, and dependent on trusted technology,” said Arora.“As goods move across multiple organizations and vendors, companies need greater visibility into their systems and risks. YDelay helps organizations entering or expanding in Canada better understand and manage those requirements.”For organizations shipping goods into Canada, greater visibility across supply chains is becoming a competitive advantage. By better understanding the movement of goods, information, and decisions from origin to final delivery, companies can identify risks earlier, reduce delays, improve service performance, and create more efficient workflows that support both revenue growth and profitability.For Canada, stronger trade and supply chain intelligence can help build a more resilient and competitive economy. By helping organizations and their partners identify vulnerabilities before they escalate into operational, financial, or security challenges, Canada can strengthen the integrity of its trade ecosystem while improving the efficiency and reliability that underpin long-term economic growth.The risks extend beyond conventional cybersecurity threats. Cross-border supply chains can be exposed to trade fraud, shipping fraud, illicit trade and trafficking, documentation errors, compliance gaps, and vulnerabilities introduced through third-party vendors. As trade ecosystems become more interconnected, organizations that can identify these risks earlier are better positioned to improve performance, reduce costs, strengthen resilience, and maintain a competitive advantage in global markets.Building technology partnerships between Canada and IndiaDuring the October 12–17 mission, YDelay plans to participate in meetings and conversations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with a focus on collaboration, technology partnerships, and knowledge exchange.Canada and India recorded $30.4 billion in two-way goods and services trade in 2025, including $13.6 billion in merchandise trade. The Government of Canada has set an objective of doubling two-way trade with India to $70 billion annually by 2030.“As trade volumes grow, so does the complexity of the systems supporting that trade,” added Arora.“For YDelay, the India mission is part of a broader effort to build international relationships while contributing Canadian expertise to the global conversation around cybersecurity, trusted trade, supply-chain resilience and practical technology.”YDelay helps organizations tailor technology, data, and risk management capabilities to the realities of modern global trade, supporting companies as they build more resilient operations and expand commercial relationships with Canada.About YDelayYDelay is a technology solutions company that works alongside businesses to understand how they operate, combining technical expertise and business problem-solving to turn complexity into practical solutions that deliver measurable results. YDelay helps clients improve operational visibility and controls, reduce risk, and build systems that can scale and evolve with their business. From discovery and design through deployment and ongoing improvement, YDelay stays accountable for the outcome, not just the recommendation.For more information, visit .

Indrani Ray

Maia Marketing

+1 6475749559

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YDelay Group to Join Team Canada Trade Mission to India News Provided By Ydelay Group Inc October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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