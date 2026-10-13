Dr. Dayan Goodenowe To Launch Moose Jaw Children's Brain Health Initiative On Oct. 14Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A fully funded community initiative aims to reduce neurological injuries and optimize children's brain health from conception through early adulthood.

SASKATCHEWAN, MOOSE JAW, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neuroscientist and biochemical researcher Dr. Dayan Goodenowe will introduce the Moose Jaw Children's Brain Health Initiative on October 14th at 6PM at the Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road, Moose Jaw SK Canada. The live event will be available online for those who cannot attend in person.The initiative is a community-based advanced nutrition approach to supporting children's neurological development, brain health, and long-term well-being from conception through early adulthood. The program is fully funded by Dr. Goodenowe and will be available at no cost to eligible Moose Jaw families.The initiative is designed to bring families, educators, health professionals, and community members together around a shared goal: improving access to information, resources, and support to help parents optimize their children's early neurodevelopment and help adolescents and young adults maintain and protect healthy brain function as they grow.A Community Approach to Children's Brain HealthDr. Goodenowe believes communities can take a more active role in understanding neurological challenges and developing proactive strategies to protect children's brain health throughout development.In Moose Jaw, approximately 400 babies are estimated to be born annually. Based on local population figures and Canadian prevalence data, an estimated 70 to 100 children ages 2 to 10 have an autism diagnosis, approximately 80 to 140 children and adolescents experience a physician-diagnosed concussion annually, and an estimated 350 to 450 school-age children have diagnosed learning disabilities.Additional population-based estimates suggest approximately 570 Moose Jaw children have ADHD, 350 have an anxiety disorder, and 150 have a mood disorder."I don't think the average person realizes how big this crisis is. In a small community of less than 40,000 residents, well over 1000 of our kids are struggling with neurological issues. Why is there no strategic plan to prevent or reduce these numbers? What if we, as a community, could make a difference? What would that mean for the future of our community?"Dr. Goodenowe said while outlining his vision for the initiative."It is not as hard as you think. We can do this. We do not need to wait for the government to tell us how to protect our children."The initiative will emphasize education, community support, nutritional health, injury prevention, and opportunities for families to connect with others interested in children's neurological development. It will also encourage greater attention to measuring and understanding neurological health, identifying factors associated with declining function and supporting healthy brain development.Starting in Moose Jaw, With a Broader VisionThe initiative builds on Dr. Goodenowe's ongoing work in Moose Jaw, where his research and community health organizations have developed programs focused on health education, biochemical assessment, and individual wellness.Dr. Goodenowe envisions Moose Jaw becoming an example of how families, community organizations, and health professionals can work together to support children's neurological health.The program will encourage local participation through community meetings, educational outreach, and discussions involving families, schools, and health professionals.His goal is to establish a community model that can be evaluated and potentially adapted by other communities.Documentary Screening and Live PresentationThe October 14 event will also include the initial showing of a documentary featuring two families whose children have rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata (RCDP), a rare genetic disorder associated with severe developmental and neurological challenges.Dr. Goodenowe plans to introduce the documentary, share the families' stories, and follow the screening with a lecture addressing children's brain health, neurological development, and opportunities for community involvement.How to ParticipateThe Moose Jaw Children's Brain Health Initiative will be introduced during a live online presentation:Wednesday, Oct. 14, 20266 p.m. Saskatchewan time1350 Lakeview road, Moose JawResidents of Moose Jaw, parents, educators, health professionals, and others interested in children's neurological health are invited to attend.Webinar registration:About Dr. Dayan GoodenoweDr. Dayan Goodenowe is a neuroscientist, biochemist, and researcher whose work focuses on the biochemical foundations of human health, neurological function and aging. His research includes the study of plasmalogens, lipid metabolism, and biochemical changes associated with neurological conditions.Through his research organizations and community health initiatives, Dr. Goodenowe works to expand access to health education, biochemical assessment technologies and resources designed to support informed decisions about personal health.For more information, visit .

Christine Haas

Haas Media

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Dr. Dayan Goodenowe to Launch Moose Jaw Children's Brain Health Initiative on Oct. 14th News Provided By Christine Haas Media October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science



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