Esomar Announces BORN AHEAD, Its 2027 Africa Conference In Casablanca

Event will unite Africa's insights community, launch regional awards & showcase research and innovation across the continent; call for speakers open

- Patrick de Regt, CEO of Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced Esomar Africa 2027 BORN AHEAD, taking place 18-20 April 2027 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre in Casablanca, Morocco.

The three-day event will bring together researchers, business leaders, brands, entrepreneurs and innovators from across Africa and around the world to showcase the ideas, approaches and work emerging from the continent and their relevance to the global insights industry.

The conference will focus on developments in African research and insights, including AI, technology, mobile-first research, cultural intelligence, consumer behaviour and emerging methodologies. The programme will feature speakers and case studies representing markets across North, West, East, Central and Southern Africa.

“Africa is home to a diverse and innovative research community, with approaches and expertise that have relevance far beyond the continent,” said Patrick de Regt, CEO of Esomar.“With BORN AHEAD, we want to bring more of that work to an international audience while creating opportunities for researchers and organisations across Africa to share knowledge, build relationships and strengthen the profession.”

Call for speakers now open

Esomar is accepting speaker proposals for BORN AHEAD 2027, inviting researchers, innovators, business leaders and brands to share original research, case studies and new approaches across technology, methodology, culture, consumer behaviour and business impact. Submissions highlighting African innovation with relevance to the wider global industry are particularly encouraged. The deadline for speaker submissions is 22 November. Proposals can be submitted here.

Conference programme and regional awards

The event will open on 18 April with a community day, and the main conference programme will take place 19-20 April, featuring keynote presentations, case studies, panel discussions and opportunities for networking among African and international participants. A central feature of the conference will be the Esomar Africa Regional Awards, which will recognise outstanding research, innovation, individuals and businesses from across the continent.

The conference programme is being developed by a committee of research and insights professionals from across Africa, including Judith Mwombeki (Tanzania), Anoushka Rademeyer (South Africa), Edna Thiong'o (Kenya), Nabil Abouzaid (Morocco), Sophia Ukoni (Nigeria), Narjiss Cheikh Abbou (Morocco) and Daniel Oseman (Nigeria), alongside Esomar Council member Harald Hasselmann.

Additional details about the conference programme, speakers and awards will be announced in the coming months. Organisations interested in sponsorship or exhibition opportunities can contact....

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, education, professional standards and advocacy, Esomar supports organisations and professionals working across research, analytics and insights. It connects a global community, promotes ethical practices and helps ensure data and insights contribute to better decision-making for business and society.

###

Marie Melsheimer

Esomar

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Esomar announces BORN AHEAD, its 2027 Africa conference in Casablanca News Provided By Andre Marketing & Design October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.