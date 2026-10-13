Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Visual Cueing Device Assisting Individuals Experiencing Freezing Of Gait

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richard M. of Federal Way, WA is the creator of the Drop and StepTM, a portable mobility-assistance device that provides a simple visual stepping cue for individuals who experience freezing of gait (FOG), a temporary inability to initiate or continue walking that can occur in association with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. The device provides a physical visual target that can be positioned directly in front of the user's leading foot to help facilitate initiation of a first step during a freezing episode.The device utilizes a simple mechanical configuration consisting of an elongated flexible lead connected to a rigid elongated stepping section. The flexible lead may comprise a cord, rope, strap, or similar lightweight material measuring approximately three to four feet in length. One end incorporates a loop, handle, or other gripping section that allows the user to maintain control of the device. The opposite end is connected to a rigid section approximately five to eight inches in length that functions as the visual stepping target.During an episode of freezing, the user can hold the handle and drop or place the rigid section onto the floor directly in front of the leading foot. The contrasting physical reference provides a defined visual target for the user to step over. The device is intended to help the user transition from a stationary position into the first step by introducing an external visual cue at the point where movement needs to be initiated. Once that initial movement is established, the user may be able to resume forward walking and continue moving without the cue.Drop and StepTM does not require batteries, electrical power, charging, calibration, or electronic controls. Its passive construction allows it to remain immediately available without concerns associated with battery life or electronic maintenance. The lightweight configuration also allows the device to be folded, carried, or stored until needed. This configuration makes it suitable for use in homes, rehabilitation environments, healthcare facilities, public spaces, and outdoor settings.Key features and benefits include:.Visual stepping cue: Provides a clearly defined target that can be positioned in front of the user's foot during a freezing episode..Freezing-of-gait assistance: Designed to help individuals initiate movement when their feet temporarily feel immobile or“stuck.”.Flexible lead: Uses a lightweight cord, rope, strap, or similar material approximately three to four feet in length..User-controlled handle: Provides a loop, handle, or gripping section for positioning the device..Low-maintenance design: Eliminates battery replacement, charging requirements, and electronic maintenance..Caregiver-friendly operation: Provides a straightforward physical cue that can also be positioned with caregiver assistance when appropriate.Freezing of gait can present a significant mobility challenge because an individual may remain mentally prepared to walk while temporarily being unable to initiate the necessary movement. These episodes can also contribute to uncertainty or anxiety surrounding walking, particularly when they occur in unfamiliar environments or during transitions between activities. Drop and StepTM is designed around the use of an external visual reference to provide a specific, easily identifiable target for initiating movement.Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Drop and StepTM product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Drop and StepTM can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Visual Cueing Device Assisting Individuals Experiencing Freezing of Gait News Provided By InventionHome October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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