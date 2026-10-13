Dominknow Introduces AI Question Generator To Help Learning And Development Professionals Build Stronger Assessments

New feature in dominKnow | ONE helps authors generate quiz questions from course content with full control

- Trey Spiva, CTO at dominKnow

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- dominKnow, a leading provider of eLearning course authoring and content management software, today announced the AI Question Generator. This new feature in dominKnow | ONE drafts test questions from course content and shows how thoroughly each section is assessed, so Instructional Designers spend less time writing questions and more time choosing the ones that best measure learning. Learning and Development leaders gain a more complete view of what learners know.

The AI Question Generator reflects dominKnow's deliberate approach to AI: speed up course authoring while leaving instructional design decisions with designers. It works within the course project, drawing on no outside sources. It is the first of several planned AI capabilities that will together support designers across the full course authoring process.

Instructional Designers select the course sections they want to assess, and the AI Question Generator suggests questions in seconds across four types: True or False, Multiple Choice, Fill in the Blanks, and Multiple Pulldowns. It also rates how well existing questions cover each section as Thin, Moderate, or Strong, and recommends how many questions to add, so designers can address gaps before a course is released. Tests that cover every key topic give leaders a fuller picture of learner performance across the entire course.

No question enters a course without the designer's approval. They review and edit the AI assessment questions and keep only those they approve. Accepted questions become standard pages that can be edited, reordered, or deleted like any other.

"Writing test questions has always been one of the most time-consuming parts of building a course, and it's where gaps tend to slip through," said Steve Berry, VP of Product Management at dominKnow. "With the AI Question Generator, our customers can see exactly which parts of a course are well tested and which aren't, then close those gaps in minutes instead of hours. They stay in charge of every question that goes in, and they get more complete tests out of the courses they've already built. That's real value, both in time saved and in confidence that their assessments check what matters."

The feature is enabled only at an organization's request. Course content is used only to generate questions, is not stored, and is never used to train AI models.

“Organizations need to know exactly how AI handles their content before they'll use it,” said Trey Spiva, CTO at dominKnow.“The AI Question Generator builds questions directly from the content in a course project, not from the internet or other outside material. That gives IT and security teams a well-defined data flow they can review and approve. It's also the foundation we're building on as we introduce more AI capabilities in dominKnow | ONE.”

The AI Question Generator is available now in dominKnow | ONE. Existing customers can request that it be enabled, and prospective customers can book a demo at .



About dominKnow

dominKnow helps learning and development teams create, manage, deliver, and measure engaging learning content at scale. With dominKnow | ONE, organizations can unify advanced authoring, content management, collaboration, and delivery in a single, purpose-built platform-designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and employee value creation.

For more information about dominKnow | ONE's AI Question Generator, visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Marino

VP of Marketing

dominKnow, Inc.

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Nicole Marino

dominKnow

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