IGY Marinas Announces Opening Of New Leisure Club And Event Space At Yacht Haven Grande In St. Thomas

IGY Marinas is excited to announce the grand opening of the new Coral Cove Racquet and Pool Club in its premier marina, Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas.

- Charlie Irons, General Manager at IGY MarinasCHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas is excited to announce the grand opening of the new Coral Cove Racquet and Pool Club in its premier marina, Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas.The state-of-the-art club, located within walking distance of historic downtown Charlotte Amalie, will offer residents and visitors a premier destination for recreation, relaxation, and socializing at one of the world's most prestigious marinas.The new leisure facility features world-class tennis, pickleball, and padel courts, a pro-shop, and a resort style swimming pool designed to provide an exclusive experience for members and guests. The opening promises to enhance the active lifestyle options available on the island, fostering community engagement and a vibrant social scene.The launch of Coral Cove Racquet and Pool Club coincides with the completion of a newly extended event space at Yacht Haven Grande's iconic Harbor360 building located in the center of the luxury superyacht marina. The venue now features an additional 2,100 square meter upper floor with a lookout providing spectacular 360-degree views of the harbor. With a catering kitchen, large dining area, and dance floor, Harbor360 provides an ideal location for special events, weddings, celebrations and corporate functions.Together, the new facilities further enhance the elite status of Yacht Haven Grande, a highly sought-after destination and four-time winner of superyacht marina of the year."We are thrilled to bring these exciting new experiences to St. Thomas," said Charlie Irons, General Manager at IGY Marinas. "Our goal is to create a welcoming and inspiring environment where locals and guests can enjoy quality recreational activities and host events overlooking the island's beautiful landscape."Coral Cove Racquet Club welcomes memberships and visitors alike and will host a series of opening events throughout November.For more information please visit or email...About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the leading portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 destinations across 14 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world's largest yachts. IGY's Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( ) and Northrop & Johnson ( ). MarineMax not only holds a leading position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas' network at and IGY Trident Club at .IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 /...

Tammy Gedman

IGY Marinas

+1 954-510-3309

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IGY Marinas Announces Opening of New Leisure Club and Event Space at Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas News Provided By Island Global Yachting Ltd October 13, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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