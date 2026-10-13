Floor Coverings International South Atlanta Named Best Flooring Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RIVERDALE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Floor Coverings International South Atlanta has received the Best Flooring Experience award from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating across 169 reviews. The Riverdale-based flooring company received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Floor Coverings International South Atlanta brings flooring selection directly to customers' homes with its Mobile Flooring Showroom®, letting homeowners compare colors, textures, and finishes in their own lighting and décor. The local team offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile, carpet, and laminate flooring, along with hardwood sanding and refinishing, free down-to-the-penny quotes, professional installation, and follow-up after every project. The women-owned, veteran-owned, and minority-owned business serves Riverdale and communities across the Southern Crescent, including Atlanta, College Park, East Point, Hapeville, Decatur, Forest Park, Ellenwood, Jonesboro, Covington, McDonough, and Stockbridge.

The company's new physical showroom is located at 6487 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA 30274.

About Floor Coverings International South Atlanta

Floor Coverings International South Atlanta is a locally owned flooring provider in Riverdale, Georgia, offering in-home consultations through its Mobile Flooring Showroom®, a full range of flooring materials, and professional installation for homeowners across the Southern Crescent.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Carly Harrington

Floor Coverings International South Atlanta

+1 470-777-7880

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Floor Coverings International South Atlanta Named Best Flooring Experience News Provided By Awardy October 13, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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