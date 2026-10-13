Every Match, Everywhere: MASL And Grabyo Unveil Connected Live Sports Workflow With AIR And Tecla System At SPORTEL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New public demonstration shows a complete matchday workflow in action, connecting AI-powered cameras, remote cloud production and multiplatform distribution.

MONACO, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONACO, 13 October 2026 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL ), Grabyo, Advanced Image Robotics (AIR) and TeclaSystem will unveil a connected live sports workflow at SPORTEL Monaco, Stand H01/H20, giving visitors a practical view of how capture, production and distribution can work together on matchdays.The demonstration will place Grabyo's cloud production and distribution platform at the centre of the workflow, bringing together AIR's robotic cameras and TeclaSystem's media-management technologies.Designed for sports rights holders looking to expand coverage across multiple venues, the workflow brings capture, production and distribution together so leagues can serve more platforms and partners without building a full production operation at every arena.Built on MASL's existing workflowMASL already uses Grabyo to centralise live match distribution to social, OTT services and broadcast partners. The league inserts ad markers into its feeds, allowing receiving partners to manage commercial breaks, and publishes highlights to its website and social channels while matches are still live.“For MASL, the goal is to make every live match available everywhere. By centralising production and distribution in the cloud, the league can serve its broadcast and streaming partners while creating content for its own digital channels within the same production workflow. It gives MASL the flexibility to reach more audiences and create more commercial value without adding unnecessary production complexity and cost.”- Gareth Capon, CEO, GrabyoThe SPORTEL demonstration builds on MASL's established use of Grabyo, bringing automated capture and media management into a connected matchday workflow that visitors can see in action.From arena capture to cloud productionAIR's AI-powered camera robots automatically track action from multiple positions around the arena, reducing the need for an operator at every camera.“AI-powered robotics gives production teams the flexibility to deploy more camera positions, operate them remotely and create high-quality coverage with a much smaller onsite footprint. Bringing that together with a software-based workflow and cloud production creates a model that can scale as coverage grows.”- Kevin McClave, CEO, Advanced Image Robotics (AIR)TeclaSystem's InGrid technology supports the ingest, processing, recording and routing of venue feeds into the production environment.Grabyo brings the incoming feeds into one cloud production environment, where remote teams can produce live coverage, add graphics and commentary, create in-game highlights and deliver outputs for broadcast, streaming and social audiences. This gives rights holders a central place to manage production and distribution across venues, partners and platforms.TeclaSystem's Synaxis media asset management and Dynamo playout technologies extend the workflow with metadata tagging, search, archiving and scheduled delivery. Games and highlights can be repurposed for web, social, OTT and linear channels, using cloud, on-premises or hybrid infrastructure.“Tecla gives sports organisations and broadcasters the ingest, media asset management and AI-driven discovery behind channels that cannot go dark, live from the first play.”- Simone D'Antone, CEO, TeclaSystemMore value from every matchFor rights holders, every match is a chance to reach a global audience. Distribute the live feed to partners around the world and a league can take its sport into new markets, reach fans on every platform and earn more from the same coverage.“As we grow the MASL, we want to make it easier for more partners to carry our matches and for more fans to experience the league wherever they choose to watch. That means creating a production and distribution model that can scale across our venues, support different broadcast and commercial requirements, and help us get more value from every match.”- JP Dellacamera, President of Media/Broadcast, MASLVisitors to SPORTEL Monaco will see how the technologies fit together in a matchday demonstration, from capturing the action in the arena to producing and distributing coverage for audiences across broadcast, streaming and social.

Josie Waddams

Grabyo

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Every match, everywhere: MASL and Grabyo unveil connected live sports workflow with AIR and Tecla System at SPORTEL News Provided By Grabyo October 13, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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