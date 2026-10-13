THE WHEEL TURNS: ICONIC PROPS AND COSTUMES FROM THE WHEEL OF TIME HEAD TO AUCTION

Rand al'Thor's Heron-Mark Sword, Scabbard and Case

- Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SONY PICTURES TELEVISION IN ASSOCIATION WITH PROPSTORE ARE AUCTIONING OVER 250 LOTS OF THE WHEEL OF TIME MEMORABILIA FROM OCTOBER 12 - 28TH 2026A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated by Sony Pictures Television towards supporting The Amyloidosis Research Fund at the Mayo Clinic in honor of Robert Jordan.Offered at auction for the first time, highlights include Rand al'Thor's Heron-Marked Sword, Mat Cauthon's Ruby-Hilted Shadar Logoth Dagger and Moiraine Damodred's costume, alongside hundreds of original pieces from across the series.AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Rand al'Thor's Heron-Mark Sword, Scabbard and Case - Rand's signature weapon, given to him by his father Tam and central to his journey until its destruction during his climactic battle with Ishamael at the end of Season 2.Mat Cauthon's Ruby-Hilted Shadar Logoth Dagger in Sheath - Mat's cursed dagger from Shadar Logoth, which corrupts him after he takes it from the abandoned city in Season 1.Moiraine Damodred's Stab Wound Costume - A costume representing Moiraine after she is wounded, complete with bloodstaining and battle-damaged detailing.Hero Horn of Valere with Horn Box - One of the series' most powerful artifacts, the legendary Horn summons the greatest heroes of ages past when Mat blows it during the Battle of Falme.Egwene al'Vere's Damane Costume - Egwene's distinctive costume from her harrowing enslavement by the Seanchan in Season 2, complete with damane collar, hood and mouthpiece.Sony Pictures Television, in association with Propstore, has today announced the launch of The Wheel of Time Online auction with more than 250 original props, costumes and production pieces from the acclaimed fantasy series. Every lot starts at just $130, giving fans and collectors around the world the opportunity to own an original piece of The Wheel of Time. Bidding runs from October 12 - 28, 2026.The sale brings together an extensive selection of original props, costumes and production material spanning the characters, cultures and factions seen throughout The Wheel of Time. From the Two Rivers to Tanchico, each piece offers a tangible connection to the richly detailed world of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series.Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time brought the vast world of the books to the screen across three seasons. The series follows a group of young people from the Two Rivers whose lives are transformed when Moiraine Damodred, a member of the powerful Aes Sedai, arrives in search of the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied figure with the power to save the world or break it.Across the series, the story expands far beyond the Two Rivers, introducing the Aes Sedai and their Warders, the Aiel, Seanchan, Whitecloaks, Forsaken and other peoples and factions from Robert Jordan's world. This auction celebrates the craftsmanship behind bringing that world to life, offering original props, costumes and production material representing characters and cultures from across the series.The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins and is based on the novels by Robert Jordan. The series was co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.The online-only auction is now live for bidding, with the complete auction catalog available via propstore/wheeloftime.Bidding runs through October 28, 2026, with every lot starting at just $130 with no reserve and bidding available worldwide. Lots will begin closing at 8:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM GMT.Those who register for the auction are automatically entered for a free chance to win a Sakarnen sa'angreal and a Brown Ajah Great Serpent Ring from the fantasy television series The Wheel of Time. One winner will receive both pieces. No purchase is necessary to enter. Complete contest rules can be found at Terms & Conditions.Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore, commented:“The Wheel of Time created an incredibly rich world on screen, with an extraordinary level of craftsmanship across its props, costumes and characters. Propstore is thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Television to bring more than 250 original pieces from that world to auction for the first time. With every lot starting at $130, this is a rare opportunity for fans and collectors around the world to own a piece of the series and become part of its legacy.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Dropbox link to images:About PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,500 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstoreAbout Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.About Mayo ClinicMayo Clinic is the largest integrated, not-for-profit medical group practice in the world. It is building a future where the best possible care is available to everyone and more people can heal at home. Its research leads to earlier diagnoses and new cures, helping to inspire hope in those who need it most.Amyloidosis is a rare disease that can affect various parts of the body and can be difficult to diagnose. At Mayo Clinic, hematologists collaborate with a multidisciplinary team to provide comprehensive care, including experts in pathology, transplantation, and diseases affecting the nervous system, heart and kidneys. Mayo Clinic specialists also use advanced technology and specialized imaging to identify the type of amyloidosis, helping determine the most effective treatment for each patient.

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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THE WHEEL TURNS: ICONIC PROPS AND COSTUMES FROM THE WHEEL OF TIME HEAD TO AUCTION News Provided By Propstore October 13, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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