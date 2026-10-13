Rapes, Lynchings, Political Clashes: Bangladesh's Human Rights Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 13 (IANS) As violence against women and children continues unabated in Bangladesh, 783 women were subjected to violence and 733 children suffered different forms of abuse between July and September this year, local media reported citing a human rights organisation.

In its quarterly report released on Monday, the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) said at least 253 women and girls were raped during the period, including 154 minors. Of them, 42 were gang-raped, 12 were killed after being raped, and one died by suicide. The report documented sexual harassment affecting 220 others, including 103 children.

As per the findings, dowry-related violence left 13 women dead and 17 injured, while two others died by suicide. Another 137 women were killed, 68 injured and 72 died by suicide in incidents involving domestic violence, Bangladesh's leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

Of the 733 children subjected to abuse, 189 died, while 544 suffered physical or psychological abuse. The report did not specify the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths.

According to the report, 137 incidents of mob violence and lynching, triggered by allegations of theft, robbery, religious insult, rape, attempted rape, and other disputes, claimed 54 lives and left 145 people injured.

It also documented six incidents of violence against minority communities, leaving six people injured and involving attacks on two temples, vandalism of five idols and damage to four homes.

Highlighting the rise in custodial deaths, the report said at least 37 people died in prisons, including 14 convicted prisoners and 23 awaiting trial. Another six people died in law enforcement custody or allegedly due to torture.

The report also revealed escalating attacks on the media, documenting 88 incidents of assault or harassment involving 135 journalists. Of them, 63 were injured, 27 were humiliated, 18 were threatened, and nine were detained.

Amid a worsening law and order situation in Bangladesh, political violence claimed 17 lives and left 1,227 people injured in 183 incidents, according to the HRSS report.

Of these, 161 involved feuds within the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or clashes with other political groups.

Internal BNP disputes accounted for 69 incidents, leaving nine people dead and at least 540 injured. Another 31 clashes between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami resulted in one death and 338 injuries, The Daily Star reported.

The rights body linked the violence to political rivalries, factional disputes within parties, conflicts over control of land and businesses, and extortion

Calling for coordinated action by the state and society to strengthen the rule of law, HRSS Executive Director Izazul Islam urged the government to take effective measures to address violence against women and children, political and mob attacks, assaults on journalists and minorities, workplace safety concerns, and deaths in custody and prisons.