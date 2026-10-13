Mizoram To Promote Community-Based Tourism, Strengthen Local Livelihoods

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 13 (IANS) Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday stressed the need to promote community-based tourism to strengthen local livelihoods, preserve the state's rich cultural heritage, and develop it as a sustainable and attractive tourist destination.

Inaugurating the three-day Mizoram Travel Fest 2026 at Aijal Club here, the minister called upon tourism professionals, tour operators, accommodation providers, investors, and local communities to work together to realise the state's vast tourism potential.

He stressed that tourism should not merely bring visitors to Mizoram but also ensure that its benefits reach local communities. Hmar highlighted the importance of promoting Mizoram's unique culture, hospitality and community spirit through tourism initiatives that generate livelihoods and encourage people to take pride in their traditions.

Citing a community-based festival organised earlier this year at Phuaibuang village, known for its cherry blossoms, the minister highlighted how visitors, including officials, were encouraged to purchase food directly from local residents. Such initiatives, he said, provide direct economic benefits to communities while allowing visitors to experience authentic Mizo food and culture.

He emphasised that tourism development should extend beyond Aizawl and established destinations to remote areas across the state.

The minister underscored the importance of homestays in community-based tourism, noting that they allow visitors to experience local culture, cuisine and everyday life while generating income for local households. He said the government would encourage private households and communities to establish homestays alongside improving existing government-run tourist lodges.

Hmar also stressed the need to enhance hospitality skills, hygiene, safety and service quality, and called for closer collaboration with the Association of Tour Operators Mizoram (ATOM), Homestays of India and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the role of tour operators in promoting lesser-known destinations, he called for greater awareness of local customs, traditions and environmental responsibility. He emphasised reducing plastic waste and adopting environmentally friendly practices at tourist destinations and festivals, including exploring the possibility of organising future festivals with reduced plastic use or as plastic-free events.

The minister identified culture, adventure and nature as major strengths of Mizoram's tourism sector, highlighting its rich traditions, hills, valleys, forests, and scenic landscapes. Hmar called for greater collaboration among the Tourism Department, the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, Mizoram University and other academic institutions to promote nature-based tourism, educational visits and research-related tourism.

He further highlighted the importance of reliable data and evidence-based planning in assessing tourism's contribution to the state's economy. Referring to Dampa Tiger Reserve and the state's rich biodiversity, he stressed the importance of identifying, documenting and promoting Mizoram's natural assets. He also encouraged young people, tourism professionals and local communities to explore lesser-known destinations and showcase them through social media, helping bring the state's landscapes, festivals, villages and cultural heritage to wider audiences. He expressed confidence that, through responsible investment and stronger community participation, Mizoram could emerge as a leading destination for culture, adventure and nature-based tourism.

Officials of the Tourism Department and ATOM, along with students from the Mass Communication and Tourism departments of Mizoram University, attended the programme.

The three-day Mizoram Travel Fest 2026 will continue until October 15.