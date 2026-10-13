US, Canadian Leaders Greet On Navaratri

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) Political leaders in the United States and Canada have posted Navaratri greetings on X as the Hindu festival got underway, this week. The festival began on October 11 and runs until Dussehra on October 20.

In Washington, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, posted on X.

"Wishing a joyous Navratri to everyone celebrating! May these nine nights bring strength, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," he wrote.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor marked Durga Puja, Bengal's observance of the festival, after visiting pandals in Kolkata on October 12.

"Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!" Gor wrote. His post drew more than 38,000 views.

In New Jersey, the Mercer County government, from County Executive Dan Benson's office, wished a "Happy Navratri to everyone celebrating across Mercer County!"

In Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a video message posted on October 11: "I want to wish a Happy Navratri to everyone celebrating across our province!. Over the next nine days, the Hindu community will come together in prayer and celebration, marking the triumph of good over evil."

Federal Conservative MP Tim Uppal, who represents Edmonton Gateway, wished "a joyful Navratri to Hindu communities in Edmonton and across Canada."

"May these nine nights be filled with faith, family, celebration and many blessings," he wrote.

Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Graham McGregor wished "Hindus across Ontario a very Happy Navaratri!"

"May these nine holy nights remind us of the eternal triumph of good over evil, and bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones," he said.

Ontario legislators Monica Ciriello, Nina Tangri and Rudy Cuzzetto also posted greetings.

"Wishing all in Mississauga-Streetsville and across Ontario a happy Navratri. Wishing you and your family many blessings!" wrote Tangri.

Cuzzetto, who represents Mississauga-Lakeshore, ended his message with "Shubh Navaratri!"

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, whose city has one of Canada's largest Indian-origin populations, has been attending community events. "It's been a weekend of Garbas!" he posted on October 3, listing several Garba celebrations.

On October 12, he said it was "a pleasure to speak at the Eldorado Community Navratri and Garba Celebration" with a city councillor.

Canada is home to a large Indian diaspora, much of it concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area. The United States has more than four million people of Indian origin.

Navaratri, celebrated with fasting, prayer and Garba and Dandiya dances, honours Goddess Durga and ends with Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil.