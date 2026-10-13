Mcilroy's Performance Environment Around The World Gets A Boost In Crucial Deal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) For Rory McIlroy, competing across continents means constantly adapting to new courses, conditions and time zones. But when it comes to training and recovery, the four-time Major champion wants that to remain unchanged: consistency.

That is where DP World has stepped in.

The global logistics company has announced a multi-year partnership with McIlroy, under which it will transport his personalised fitness and recovery facilities across his PGA Tour and DP World Tour schedules. The initiative brings together the demands of elite sport and DP World's expertise in moving equipment across borders, ensuring the Northern Irishman has a familiar environment wherever he competes.

The partnership comes as McIlroy prepares to compete at the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, where he will headline a world-class field.

Two customised trailers will travel with McIlroy throughout the season, with DP World managing the logistics at every stage, from collection and customs clearance to storage and delivery. Each trailer is equipped with strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station.

“When you're competing around the world, consistency really matters. Having the same environment to train and recover in every week gives me and my team one less thing to think about and lets us focus on preparing and performing. DP World knows how to make that happen wherever I am playing. I am really excited to have DP World on the team as we continue to push the boundaries of performance together,” McIlroy said.

The agreement also makes McIlroy a global ambassador for DP World, with the company becoming his exclusive global logistics and supply chain partner.

For DP World, the collaboration offers a practical demonstration of what its integrated network can deliver beyond conventional freight and cargo operations.

“Moving goods reliably across borders is what we do for customers in every corner of the world. Applying our global scale, network and logistics expertise to help Rory perform at his best is a natural fit, and a powerful way to show what a smart, end-to-end supply chain makes possible. It's a groundbreaking partnership that sets a new standard for how a business can support an athlete's performance. We are proud to have him on our team,” said Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said the operation involved much more than transporting equipment from one destination to another.“It means connecting transport, customs, storage and delivery against tight, fixed deadlines, while being ready to adapt when plans change. That's what our teams do for customers every day, and it is what we will do for Rory throughout his season,” he said.

The partnership adds another dimension to DP World's growing presence in international sport, which includes the DP World Tour, McLaren Formula One, SailGP, the Ryder Cup, the International Cricket Council, Yamaha Factory Racing and Porsche Motorsport.

For McIlroy, the association means ensuring that wherever the next tournament takes him, the work behind his performance can continue without missing a beat.