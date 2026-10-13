Azerbaijani Investment Firms' H1 Net Profit Up 60% To $1.4M

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first half of 2026, the net profit of investment companies in Azerbaijan rose by 60% compared to the same period last year, reaching 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million).

This was stated in the“Financial Stability Report” published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting period, the net profit of investment companies increased by 900,000 manat ($529,645). The profit growth is mainly attributed to an increase in client orders and income from portfolio management. At the same time, the return on equity of investment companies rose.

In the first half of 2026, client assets held by investment companies decreased by 18%, or 472 million manat ($277.7 million), to 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion). The main factor contributing to this decline was a reduction in client assets for brokerage services in foreign markets.

Consequently, client assets for brokerage services in foreign markets decreased by 25% or 552 million manat ($324.8 million), to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

At the same time, the capital position of investment companies remained at a fairly high level. By the end of the first half of 2026, their total capital amounted to 51.2 million manat ($30.1 million), while their required capital stood at 8.7 million manat ($5.1 million). These figures indicate that investment companies have sufficient capital reserves to meet their capital requirements.