Saladworks Celebrates 40 Years With Seven Days Of $6.99 Favorites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saladworks marks four decades of serving the guests who made it all possible

St. Petersburg, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladworks, the leading create-your-own salad destination, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a weeklong offer that gives guests more opportunities to enjoy their favorite customizable meals. From October 19-25, guests can enjoy Create Your Own Bowls and Wraps starting at $6.99 all week long, extending the brand's popular Tuesday value offer into a seven-day anniversary celebration. Guests can further customize their meals with premium toppings, available for an additional charge. To kick off the week, the first 750 guests at each Saladworks location will also receive a Bounce Back scratch-off card with an offer for a future visit. Five grand-prize cards at each location will award free entrées.

“Forty years is a significant milestone, and it speaks to the strength of the Saladworks brand and the loyalty of our guests,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, the parent company of Saladworks.“We've continued to evolve with the way people eat and live, while keeping customization and fresh ingredients at the heart of the experience. We're proud of how far Saladworks has come and excited about where we're headed next.”

The anniversary celebration highlights four decades of making customizable meals part of guests' everyday routines, while giving longtime fans and new guests more ways to enjoy Saladworks throughout the week.

Founded on October 1, 1986, by gourmet chef John Scardapane and Gail Scardapane inside the Cherry Hill Mall, Saladworks pioneered the concept of fresh, made-to-order, entrée-sized salads. What began as a single New Jersey location has grown into a global brand with more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada, offering salads, wraps, bowls and other customizable options.

“Saladworks is committed to giving guests fresh, customizable meals, and we're grateful to everyone who has been part of that journey,” says Joel Bulger, Chief Marketing Officer at WOWorks.“Expanding our $6.99 Tuesday offer to every day for a full week is our way of celebrating this milestone with our guests.”

As Saladworks continues to evolve with the needs and preferences of today's guests, beginning October 12, the brand will introduce a new $3.50 Make It a Meal option. Guests can add a premium potato chip or cookie and a fountain beverage to any entrée, with the program continuing beyond the anniversary promotion.

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About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is known for its create-your-own salad concept and operates more than 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. The brand was named one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2025 and has been serving up original salad experiences to guests for 40 years. Saladworks is part of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit saladworks.com. Follow Saladworks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to“WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

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Saladworks Celebrates 40 Years with Seven Days of $6.99 Offer Saladworks

CONTACT: Renee Cossman Saladworks...