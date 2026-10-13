Elevate Agency Announces 2026 Public Launch Of AI Agency Development Platform And PEAK Client Acquisition System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHERIDAN, Wyoming, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Elevate Agency, a U.S.-focused artificial intelligence agency development company founded by John Sammy, today announced the public availability of its AI agency development model in 2026, bringing together business infrastructure, client acquisition technology, service development, and fulfillment support for operators seeking to establish and grow AI-focused service businesses.







The announcement follows the company's transition from a referral-based private client operation, originally established under Stow Ventures in 2024, to its public-facing business, Elevate Agency AI, in 2026. The company is introducing its integrated operating approach to a broader audience of agency owners and entrepreneurs across the United States.

As businesses continue exploring artificial intelligence for workflow automation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency, demand for practical AI implementation services has created opportunities for specialized agencies. However, establishing an AI service business involves more than selecting technology. Operators must also develop commercially viable services, identify prospective customers, manage sales activities, and establish reliable fulfillment processes.

Elevate Agency addresses these business requirements through a coordinated combination of AI tools, agency infrastructure, and client acquisition support.

PEAK System Forms Part of the Company's AI Agency Development Model

A central component of Elevate Agency's offering is the PEAK System, an AI-powered framework designed to support prospect identification, outreach preparation, and sales-related activities.

The system combines several functions, including AI-assisted prospect research, contact matching, targeted outreach, website analysis, and customized sales presentations. These capabilities are intended to help agency operators identify potential business opportunities and prepare more relevant conversations with prospective clients.

Rather than positioning AI technology as a standalone solution, the company integrates the PEAK System into a broader operational structure that includes service development, business setup, and fulfillment resources.

The company states that this approach is intended to reduce the operational gaps that can arise when entrepreneurs adopt AI tools without established processes for acquiring and serving clients.

Founder John Sammy Brings Enterprise and Business Operations Experience

Elevate Agency was founded by John Sammy, who serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Sammy holds an MBA from Yale and has professional experience with EY, ServiceNow, and Uber.

His background in enterprise consulting, sales operations, and business management has influenced the company's focus on combining technology implementation with commercial execution.

Under his leadership, the company has developed a business model that connects AI capabilities with the operational requirements of running a service-based company.

The company's approach emphasizes structured processes, repeatable service offerings, and business development resources rather than relying exclusively on educational programs or technology recommendations.

Elevate Agency Expands Access to Integrated Agency Infrastructure

With its public launch in 2026, the company is making its integrated agency development model available to a wider group of U.S.-based operators.

Its offering brings together business establishment resources, AI service-offer development, client prospecting tools, sales support, and fulfillment assistance within a single operational framework.

This structure is designed to help operators manage multiple stages of agency development, from defining services and identifying potential customers to organizing delivery processes.

According to company-provided information, Elevate Agency has supported approximately 150 clients and agencies and operates with a team of more than 30 employees. These figures represent the company's reported operational scale as it continues developing its public-facing services.

The company also maintains a U.S.-focused operating structure, with incorporation in Wyoming and leadership based in New York.

Continued Focus on AI Adoption and Agency Operations

Following its public launch, Elevate Agency plans to continue developing its agency infrastructure and client acquisition capabilities as artificial intelligence becomes more widely integrated into business operations.

Its ongoing priorities include improving prospect research processes, supporting the development of AI-powered service offerings, and connecting business development activities with operational fulfillment.

The company views the coordination of technology, sales processes, and service delivery as an important consideration for operators entering the AI services market.

Through its PEAK System and broader agency development framework, Elevate Agency aims to provide practical resources for entrepreneurs seeking to build and operate AI-focused service businesses.









About Elevate Agency

Elevate Agency is a U.S.-focused AI agency development company providing business infrastructure, client acquisition systems, service-offer development, and fulfillment support for AI agency operators. Founded by John Sammy, the company traces its origins to Stow Ventures, established in 2024, before launching publicly as Elevate Agency AI in 2026.

Incorporated in Wyoming and led from New York, Elevate Agency serves operators across the United States. Its PEAK System combines AI-powered prospect identification, contact matching, targeted outreach, website analysis, and tailored sales presentations.

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