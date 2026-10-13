Allsup Joins Invisible Disabilities Association's 19Th Annual Celebration To Make Invisible Disabilities Visible

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual event Oct. 24, 2026, recognizes advocates and innovators working to improve understanding and support for people living with invisible disabilities

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leader in nationwide disability representation services, is proud to announce its continued support of the Invisible Disabilities® Association's (IDA) 19th Annual Awards Celebration. The virtual global event, “ I Am Invisible No More,” will stream live worldwide Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at 5 p.m. MDT and 7 p.m. EDT. This year's theme,“I Am Invisible No More,” calls attention to the experiences of people living with illnesses, pain and disabilities that may not be apparent to others, emphasizing understanding, inclusion and equal respect for those whose health challenges often go unseen.

“Allsup is proud to continue supporting IDA and its work to change the way the world sees disabilities,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“For more than 42 years, we have worked with people whose serious health conditions prevent them from working, including many whose symptoms are not visible to others. Their experiences reinforce why awareness, understanding and access to support are so important.”

The 2026 celebration will recognize individuals and organizations whose advocacy, education and innovation help improve the lives of people with invisible disabilities.

2026 IDA Award Honorees

“But You LOOK Good” Inspiration Award - Marissa Luna

A country-pop singer-songwriter and founder of the“More Than Meets the Eye” campaign, Luna is being recognized for using her platform to advocate for and inspire people living with invisible disabilities. Drawing on her personal experience managing three learning disabilities, optic drusen and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), she shares a message of self-acceptance and daily strength through her music and advocacy. Her work encourages others to embrace their ongoing health journeys without fear or shame.

Neuro Invisible Award - Dr. Sam Shay

A functional medicine clinician, educator and advocate, Shay is being recognized for his work helping individuals better understand neurological health and neurodivergence. Drawing on his personal experiences with Asperger's and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),

he combines clinical expertise, advocacy and therapeutic humor - including his comedy special“NeuroSpicy” - to increase understanding of neuro invisible conditions.

“Invisible No More” Perseverance Award - Dr. Christina Hibbert

A clinical psychologist, author and advocate, Hibbert is being honored for bridging professional mental health expertise with authentic patient advocacy. Drawing on her own experience living with complex, multi-systemic invisible conditions, she offers practical psychological tools and honest guidance for people managing lifelong health challenges through her Reluctant Warrior platform.

Caregiver Award - Biff Gore

A U.S. Army veteran with a doctorate in public health, Gore is being honored for his dedication to supporting his family through the daily challenges of Lyme disease and multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS). He lives a fragrance-free lifestyle and educates his church and community about chemical irritants in everyday products, including colognes and perfumes, in support of IDA's CleanerIndoorAir.org campaign. A professional musician, Gore also serves as host and performer for IDA's annual celebration, where he shares his family's story on stage.

Healthy Humor IDEAS Award - Heidi Hanna

An integrative neuroscientist, author and co-founder of the nonprofit Beyond Funny Project, Hanna is being honored for her work exploring the relationship between brain health, stress and therapeutic humor. Her work helps individuals experiencing chronic illness and other invisible challenges use humor and neuroscience-based strategies to support resilience and well-being.

Healthy Living IDEAS Award - Dr. Jessica Drummond

An integrative physical therapist, clinical nutritionist and founder of The Integrative Women's Health Institute, Drummond is being recognized for pioneering evidence-based lifestyle approaches for complex pelvic health conditions and invisible disabilities. Her programs translate research on nervous system regulation, gut health and chronic pain into practical, everyday wellness strategies for patients and practitioners.

Impact Award - Dr. Izabella Wentz

A clinical pharmacist and bestselling author known as“The Thyroid Pharmacist,” Wentz is being honored for her contributions to autoimmune education and thyroid health awareness. Informed by her own experience with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, her books, resources and advocacy have helped people worldwide better understand and manage chronic systemic conditions.

Innovation Award - Guava Health

Guava Health is being recognized for its technology platform designed to help people with chronic illnesses and invisible disabilities organize and understand their health information. The platform brings together medical records, patient portal information, wearable data and symptom tracking. Guava Health also partners with IDA on the Invisible Disabilities® Medical ID Card and emergency profile.

Shared Mission Of Visibility And Support

IDA's“I Am Invisible No More” message aligns with Allsup's work guiding individuals who can no longer work because of serious health conditions. People living with invisible disabilities may experience symptoms such as chronic pain, fatigue, cognitive impairment and neurological challenges that significantly affect their ability to work and perform daily activities, even when those limitations are not apparent to others.

Allsup provides specialized assistance with Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) applications and appeals, helping individuals determine eligibility, file claims and navigate the disability determination process. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, claimants with representatives receive benefits at nearly three times the rate of those without representation.

The 19th Annual Evening with Invisible Disabilities streams live worldwide Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Streaming is free. For event information, visit IAmInvisibleNoMore.LIVE.

Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the application level than any other representative nationwide. Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits with an invisible disability at Allsup.com. Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for SSDI customers.

To learn more about the expert assistance offered by Allsup, including how to apply for SSDI benefits, appeal a denial, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT IDA

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®. Learn more at InvisibleDisabilities.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...