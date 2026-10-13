Alpharus Health Chief Strategy Officer Named Vice Chair Of Illinois Association For Behavioral Health Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health'shas been elected Vice Chair of the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health (IABH) Board of Directors. Dr. Bruni was elected during the IABH Annual Conference in Oak Brook, Illinois, in September 2026. She has served on the IABH Board since 2020 and previously served as Board Secretary for five years.

As Vice Chair, Dr. Bruni will help guide statewide advocacy efforts and public policy initiatives supporting clinicians, consumers, youth, and families seeking mental health and substance use services throughout Illinois. She has received numerous industry honors throughout her career, including the IABH George Schwab Distinguished Service Award and Haymarket Center's Visionary Award.

"I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of IABH and continue advocating for policies that strengthen access to behavioral healthcare across Illinois," said Dr. Bruni.“The challenges facing our behavioral health system require collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to ensuring individuals and families can access high-quality care when they need it most."

As Chief Strategy Officer for Alpharus Health, Dr. Bruni leads strategic planning, growth initiatives, partnership development, and policy engagement efforts for one of the nation's largest nonprofit behavioral healthcare organizations. She brings more than 20 years of experience in behavioral health policy, program development, and systems transformation.

In addition to her election as Vice Chair, Dr. Bruni has been invited to join a panel of behavioral health leaders as part of Advocates for Human Potential's (AHP) 40 Years Forward Series on October 23rd in Chicago. The panel is titled Innovation in Behavioral Health: What's Next for Systems of Care and will explore the future of behavioral health funding. This conversation will explore how value-based payment and full-cost-of-care models can advance whole-person care while strengthening systems of care for the communities they serve.

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...