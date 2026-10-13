Global In Vivo Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Targeted Delivery And Cell Engineering Drive 49.6% CAGR Toward USD 5.72 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target North America and invest in targeted delivery and programmable cell-engineering to unlock new revenue streams in precision medicine.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In Vivo Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vivo cell therapy market was valued at USD 229.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 340.7 million in 2026 to USD 5.72 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.6% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting accelerating investment, technological innovation, and commercial interest across the cell therapy industry.

Market growth is being supported by rising investment in in vivo cell therapy development, advances in targeted delivery technologies, and increasing adoption of programmable cell-engineering approaches for precision medicine. These developments are creating opportunities to engineer therapeutic cells directly within the body while supporting research across oncology, autoimmune disease, infectious disease, and other therapeutic areas.

North America led the global in vivo cell therapy market in 2025, accounting for 55.9% of total revenue. The region's position is supported by a well-established biotechnology ecosystem, sustained research and development activity, access to investment capital, and the presence of companies advancing cell-engineering and delivery platforms. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent important markets as clinical research, biotechnology investment, and demand for advanced therapies continue to increase.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report analyzes revenue growth and key in vivo cell therapy market trends across major sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are organized by therapeutic cell type, therapeutic application, in vivo cell-engineering approach, delivery modality, and region, enabling assessment of emerging opportunities and areas of potential commercial expansion.

Therapeutic Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



T Cells

NK Cells

Myeloid Cells Other Immune Cells

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Autoimmune Disease

Infectious Disease Other Therapeutic Applications

In Vivo Cell- Engineering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Receptor Engineering

Gene Editing & Gene Modification

Transient Genetic Programming Other Cell -Engineering Approaches

Delivery Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Viral Vector-based

Lipid Nanoparticle-based Other Non-viral Delivery System

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Countries assessed include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. Regional and country-level revenue forecasts provide insight into investment conditions, market development, and potential growth opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Examine revenue performance, growth prospects, and developments across key market segments and geographic regions.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the market presence, strategic positioning, and innovation activity of leading industry participants.

Future trend analysis: Evaluate the technologies, investment patterns, and therapeutic priorities expected to shape the in vivo cell therapy market through 2033. Actionable insights: Identify potential revenue opportunities and support evidence-based business, investment, product development, and market-entry decisions.

The report provides market intelligence for strategic decision-making, segment and regional revenue forecasts, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, competitive strategy insights, market share evaluation, and coverage of product innovation. Its findings can support biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, investors, research organizations, healthcare stakeholders, and other participants seeking to understand the rapidly evolving global in vivo cell therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Therapeutic Cell Type

1.1.1.2. Therapeutic Application

1.1.1.3. In Vivo Cell-Engineering

1.1.1.4. Delivery Modality

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Investment in In Vivo Cell Therapy Development

3.2.1.2. Advances in Targeted Delivery Technologies

3.2.1.3. Expansion of Programmable Cell Therapies for Precision Medicine

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Challenges in Achieving Precise and Targeted Delivery

3.2.2.2. Regulatory Uncertainty for In Vivo Cell Therapies

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Therapeutic Cell Type Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. In Vivo Cell Therapy Market: Therapeutic Cell Type Movement Analysis

4.2.1. T Cells

4.2.2. T Cells Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.3. NK Cells

4.2.4. NK Cells Kits Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Myeloid Cells

4.2.6. Myeloid Cells Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Other Immune Cells

4.3.1. Other Immune Cells Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Therapeutic Application Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. In Vivo Cell Therapy Market: Therapeutic Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Hematological Malignancies

5.3.1. Hematological Malignancies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Solid Tumors

5.4.1. Solid Tumors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Autoimmune Diseases

5.5.1. Autoimmune Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Infectious Diseases

5.6.1. Infectious Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Other Therapeutic Applications

5.7.1. Other Therapeutic Applications Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. In Vivo Cell-Engineering Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. In Vivo Cell Therapy Market: In Vivo Cell-Engineering Movement Analysis

6.3. Receptor Engineering

6.3.1. Receptor Engineering Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Gene Editing & Gene Modification

6.4.1. Gene Editing & Gene Modification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Transient Genetic Programming

6.5.1. Transient Genetic Programming Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Other Cell-Engineering Approaches

6.6.1. Other Cell-Engineering Approaches Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Delivery Modality Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. In Vivo Cell Therapy Market: Delivery Modality Movement Analysis

7.3. Viral Vector-based

7.3.1. Viral Vector-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Lipid Nanoparticle-based

7.4.1. Lipid Nanoparticle-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Other Non-viral Delivery Systems

7.5.1. Other Non-viral Delivery Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. In Vivo Cell Therapy Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.2. U.S.: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.3. Canada: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.4. Mexico: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Europe In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. UK: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Germany: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.4. France: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.5. Italy: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.6. Spain: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.7. Denmark: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.8. Sweden: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.9. Norway: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Asia Pacific In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. Japan: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. China: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. India: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Australia: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.6. Thailand: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.7. South Korea: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Latin America In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Brazil: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Argentina: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. MEA

8.6.1. MEA In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. South Africa: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Saudi Arabia: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. UAE: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Kuwait: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and In Vivo Cell Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Companies Featured



Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Legend Biotech

Eli Lilly and Company

CRISPR Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc.

Umoja Biopharma

Ensoma, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Tessera Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Valerio Therapeutics Johnson & Johnson

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