Global Pet Microchips Market Size, Share And Trends Forecast, 2026-2033 Regulation And Pet Humanization Drive 10.6% CAGR Toward USD 972.1 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on mandatory pet identification, rising safety awareness and pet humanization, with opportunities across veterinary clinics, retail and E-Commerce. Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Microchips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet, Product, Frequency, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pet microchips market is projected to reach USD 972.1 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033. Valued at an estimated USD 444.1 million in 2025, the market is benefiting from increased awareness of pet safety, higher expenditure on companion animals, pet humanization, and the regulatory standardization of pet identification. Permanent pet identification is becoming an important component of animal welfare, population management, and public health strategies. Governments, veterinary providers, animal welfare organizations, and pet owners are increasingly adopting microchips to improve traceability, reunite lost animals with their owners, support vaccination management, and discourage abandonment and theft. Government-led identification programs are expected to accelerate pet microchip adoption. In April 2025, Brazil introduced the SinPatinhas initiative under the ProPatinhas program. The initiative establishes a lifetime, non-transferable Animal ID and integrates microchip information with a centralized national registry. Its connection with vaccination, castration, and zoonosis-control campaigns supports comprehensive animal management while promoting permanent identification as part of responsible pet ownership. Public outreach and funding associated with the program are also expected to expand the use of pet microchips across Brazil. Seasonal increases in missing pet cases are strengthening demand for preventive safety measures. In June 2025, PetPlace launched its Paws for Safety Awareness campaign, highlighting pet protection during high-risk summer months. Campaigns of this type encourage owners to prioritize reliable identification and improve the likelihood of successful reunification. Rising pet expenditure represents another major pet microchips market growth driver, particularly in developing economies such as India. Companion animals are increasingly treated as family members, leading owners to spend more on preventive healthcare, safety, identification, and long-term well-being. This shift is positioning pet microchipping as a standard element of responsible ownership rather than an optional service. Regulatory intervention is also expanding the addressable market. In densely populated urban areas, authorities are introducing mandatory identification and licensing frameworks to improve vaccination compliance, pet population oversight, and public safety. These requirements are moving microchipping from voluntary adoption toward formal compliance, creating opportunities for microchip manufacturers, scanner providers, veterinary hospitals, clinics, retailers, and digital registry operators. Report Scope and Market Segmentation The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes pet type, product, frequency, application, distribution channel, and region. Pet Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Dogs

Cats Others Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Microchips Scanner Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

134.2 KHz

125 KHz

128 KHz Universal/Multifrequency Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pet Identification

Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management

Theft Prevention Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Pet Stores/Retails

E-Commerce Others Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa Key Benefits of the Report

Detailed pet microchips market analysis across major regions, countries, and segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and industry strategies

Analysis of regulatory developments, growth opportunities, and emerging trends

Insights into product innovation and evolving pet identification technologies Actionable intelligence to support strategic decisions and identify potential revenue streams The report enables stakeholders to assess the future of the pet microchips market as regulation, pet safety awareness, veterinary integration, and companion animal spending continue to advance worldwide. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $444.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $972.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Pet

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Frequency

1.2.4. Application

1.2.5. Distribution Channel

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information/Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis

1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis

1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Awareness About Pet Safety

3.2.1.2. Increasing Pet Expenditure & Pet Humanization

3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Microchips

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. Estimated Percentage of Pets Microchipped by Key Country/Region, 2025

3.5. Technological Advancements

3.6. Estimated Pet Population By Species, By Region, 2021-2025

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Pet Microchips Market: Pet Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Pet: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Pet Movement Analysis

4.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Pet, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Cats

4.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pet Microchips Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Product Movement Analysis

5.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Microchips

5.4.1. Microchips Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Scanner

5.5.1. Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Handheld Scanners

5.5.2.1. Handheld Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Stationary Scanners

5.5.3.1. Stationary Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pet Microchips Market: Frequency Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Frequency: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Frequency Movement Analysis

6.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Frequency, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. 134.2 KHz

6.4.1. 134.2 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. 125 KHz

6.5.1. 125 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. 128 KHz

6.6.1. 128 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Universal/Multifrequency Devices

6.7.1. Universal/Multifrequency Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Pet Microchips Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Application: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Pet Identification

7.4.1. Pet Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management

7.5.1. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Theft Prevention

7.6.1. Theft Prevention Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Pet Microchips Market: By Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Distribution Channel: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

8.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

8.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Pet Stores/Retails

8.5.1. Pet Stores/Retails Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.6. E-Commerce

8.6.1. E-Commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Pet Microchips Market: By Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Region Market Dashboard

9.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. U.S

9.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.3. Canada

9.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.4. Mexico

9.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. UK

9.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. France

9.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6. Spain

9.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7. Denmark

9.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8. Sweden

9.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9. Norway

9.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.3. China

9.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.4. India

9.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.5. Australia

9.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.5.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6. Thailand

9.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.7. South Korea

9.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.7.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Brazil

9.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.3. Argentina

9.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7. MEA

9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. South Africa

9.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.3. UAE

9.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.4. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.5. Kuwait

9.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.6. Qatar

9.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.6.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.7. Oman

9.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.7.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this Pet Microchips market report include:



Merck & Co., Inc.

Peeva Inc.

Virbac

Trovan Ltd.

Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd

Avid Identification Systems, Inc

Datamars Animal ID (Datamars)

Microchip Identification Systems

Pet Pulse Elanco

For more information about this report visit

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