Global Pet Microchips Market Size, Share And Trends Forecast, 2026-2033 Regulation And Pet Humanization Drive 10.6% CAGR Toward USD 972.1 Million
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$444.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$972.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Pet
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Frequency
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. Distribution Channel
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List Of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Awareness About Pet Safety
3.2.1.2. Increasing Pet Expenditure & Pet Humanization
3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Microchips
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Pricing Analysis
3.4. Estimated Percentage of Pets Microchipped by Key Country/Region, 2025
3.5. Technological Advancements
3.6. Estimated Pet Population By Species, By Region, 2021-2025
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Pet Microchips Market: Pet Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Pet: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Pet Movement Analysis
4.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Pet, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Dogs
4.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Cats
4.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Pet Microchips Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Product: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Product Movement Analysis
5.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Microchips
5.4.1. Microchips Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Scanner
5.5.1. Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Handheld Scanners
5.5.2.1. Handheld Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.3. Stationary Scanners
5.5.3.1. Stationary Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Pet Microchips Market: Frequency Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Frequency: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Frequency Movement Analysis
6.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Frequency, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. 134.2 KHz
6.4.1. 134.2 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. 125 KHz
6.5.1. 125 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. 128 KHz
6.6.1. 128 KHz Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Universal/Multifrequency Devices
6.7.1. Universal/Multifrequency Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Pet Microchips Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Application: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pet Identification
7.4.1. Pet Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management
7.5.1. Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Theft Prevention
7.6.1. Theft Prevention Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Pet Microchips Market: By Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Pet Microchips Market, By Distribution Channel: Segment Dashboard
8.2. Pet Microchips Market, By Distribution Channel Movement Analysis
8.3. Pet Microchips Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics
8.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Pet Stores/Retails
8.5.1. Pet Stores/Retails Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. E-Commerce
8.6.1. E-Commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Pet Microchips Market: By Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Region Market Dashboard
9.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S
9.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario
9.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework
9.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario
9.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework
9.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.4. Mexico
9.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario
9.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework
9.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. UK
9.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.4. France
9.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.7. Denmark
9.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.8. Sweden
9.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.9. Norway
9.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario
9.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework
9.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Asia Pacific
9.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.3. China
9.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.4. India
9.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.5. Australia
9.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.5.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.6. Thailand
9.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.7. South Korea
9.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario
9.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework
9.5.7.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario
9.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework
9.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.3. Argentina
9.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario
9.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework
9.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.3. UAE
9.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.4. Saudi Arabia
9.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.5. Kuwait
9.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.6. Qatar
9.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.6.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.7. Oman
9.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario
9.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework
9.7.7.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Pet Microchips market report include:
- Merck & Co., Inc. Peeva Inc. Virbac Trovan Ltd. Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd Avid Identification Systems, Inc Datamars Animal ID (Datamars) Microchip Identification Systems Pet Pulse Elanco
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment