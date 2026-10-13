Cloudonix Announces OPBX Contact Center, Bringing Human Teams And AI Voice Agents Together

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New offering extends Cloudonix's open-source, AI-native business phone system for organizations building the next generation of customer communications.

- Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix

LOS ANGELAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudonix today announced OPBX Contact Center during LA Tech Week (#LATechWeek), extending its open-source, AI-native business phone system to help businesses combine human teams and AI voice agents in a unified communications environment.

As businesses adopt AI voice agents, they face a practical challenge: integrating these new capabilities into the telephony systems their organizations rely on every day. OPBX Contact Center addresses that challenge by bringing human-led customer interactions and AI-powered voice operations together, giving businesses a more flexible foundation for managing customer communications.

Built for a New Era of Customer Communications

Traditional contact center systems were designed primarily around human agents and established workflows. AI voice agents introduce new possibilities for handling customer interactions, supporting service operations, and scaling communications-but businesses still need control, visibility, and the ability to bring people into conversations when judgment or expertise matters.

OPBX Contact Center bridges these worlds. Organizations can build customer communication operations around the combination of human expertise and AI, rather than treating them as separate systems. The result is greater flexibility in how businesses handle interactions, deploy AI, and adapt their operations as their needs evolve.

Open Telephony for Human and AI Operations

OPBX is an open-source, multi-tenant business phone system built on the Cloudonix communications platform. It gives organizations a business-facing telephony layer, while Cloudonix provides the underlying communications infrastructure and programmable call execution capabilities.

This open foundation helps businesses and developers bring AI voice capabilities into their communications operations without treating their phone system and AI agents as disconnected environments.

OPBX is available through hosted and self-hosted deployment options, giving organizations the flexibility to choose the model that best fits their needs.

“With OPBX, AI voice agents become first-class citizens of your business phone system. OPBX brings human teams and AI agents together on an open, programmable platform built for the next generation of customer communications-more reliable, scalable, and affordable than ever.”

- Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix

Availability

Learn more about OPBX at href="" rel="external nofollow" cloudoni and Cloudonix at cloudonix.

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix provides programmable communications infrastructure for businesses, developers, and AI voice platforms. Its platform connects telephony with programmable call control and orchestration, helping organizations build and operate voice experiences that combine AI capabilities with business communications.

Learn more at cloudonix.

Eric Klein

Cloudonix, Inc

+1 347-368-5547

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Cloudonix Announces OPBX Contact Center, Bringing Human Teams and AI Voice Agents Together News Provided By Cloudonix, Inc October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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