NEA Foundation Honors Five Public School Educators With National Award

Meet the 2027 Horace Mann Awardees

Five public school educators from across the U.S. will receive $10,000 each and be honored at the Feb. 12, 2027 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NEA Foundation has announced the names of five public school educators from across the country who will be recognized with one of the highest honors in public education, the Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence. The awards will be presented at the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on February 12, 2027, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The event will also include the premiere screening of documentary films about the honorees' teaching practices and the impact they have in their communities.The recipients of the 2027 Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence are:Javier Gutiérrez, 9th-12th grade History/Social Studies educator at Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California, nominated by the California Teachers Association;Jessica Justice, 4th-5th grade Highly Capable Odyssey Program educator at Ridgewood Elementary School in Renton, Washington, nominated by the Washington Education Association;Chris Monsour, 9th-12th grade Science educator at Tiffin Columbian High School in Tiffin, Ohio, nominated by the Ohio Education Association;Michelle Murtha, 9th-12th grade Special Education educator at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, nominated by NEA Rhode Island;Alynn Parham, 9th-12th grade History/Social Studies educator at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, nominated by the Virginia Education Association.The awardees were selected by an expert panel and evaluated based on excellence in the classroom, dedication to increasing opportunities for all students, engagement with families and communities, commitment to professional development, and advocacy for the teaching profession.“The educators we are honoring today represent the very best of public education,” said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation.“They are building learning environments where every student is seen, supported, and challenged to grow. We look forward to sharing their stories, practices, and impact at the 2027 Salute to Excellence in Education.”“These awardees make a difference that extends far beyond the classroom,” said Marita Zuraitis, president of the Horace Mann Educators Foundation Board of Directors.“The Horace Mann Educators Foundation is proud to recognize these exceptional educators for the commitment they show every day to their students, schools and communities.”For more than two decades, The NEA Foundation and Horace Mann have celebrated outstanding educators from around the country each year with the Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence. Each 2027 honoree will receive $10,000 and is a finalist for the NEA Member Benefits Award, the top honor in public education.The NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala and the Awards for Teaching Excellence are presented with support from FNBO, Horace Mann Educators Foundation, NEA Member Benefits, Travelers Insurance, American Fidelity, and Bank of America. To learn more about the 2027 awardees or the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala, visit our website at .About Horace Mann Educators FoundationThe Horace Mann Educators Foundation is an independent charitable organization established in 2020 by Horace Mann Educators Corporation to recognize the dedication of educators who help each student reach their full potential. The foundation advances education and community well-being by addressing basic needs, reducing systemic barriers, supporting educator professional development and wellness, and championing causes important to Horace Mann Service Corporation employees.

Tiffany Taber

NEA FOUNDATION

+1 202-822-7856

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEA Foundation Honors Five Public School Educators with National Award News Provided By NEA FOUNDATION October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.