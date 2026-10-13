Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Opens New Office Location In Lincoln Park Chicago

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment.

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

The personal injury law firm establishes a North Side presence at 939 W. North Avenue to complement its Downtown Chicago operations.

- Bill KarnsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has announced the opening of a new office location in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Located at 939 W. North Avenue, Suite 750-A, the new office expands the firm's physical footprint in Cook County, operating alongside its existing downtown office at 10 North Wacker Drive.The Lincoln Park location extends the firm's accessibility across Chicago's North Side, serving residents in Lincoln Park, Old Town, Lakeview, and surrounding communities in tort litigation and catastrophic injury matters.Practice Areas and Legal Services in Lincoln ParkThe Lincoln Park office provides legal counsel and representation across major personal injury and civil litigation practice areas:Motor Vehicle and Highway Collisions: Handling claims involving high-speed collisions, multi-vehicle accidents, and rear-end crashes on the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/I-94), Lake Shore Drive, and major Chicago arterials.Commercial Truck and 18-Wheeler Collisions: Litigation involving corporate freight carriers, delivery vehicles, and commercial fleet operators subject to state and federal transportation safety regulations.CTA Bus and Public Transit Collisions: Claims involving Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses, trains, and municipal transit systems under Illinois municipal liability statutes.Pedestrian and Bicycle Accidents: Legal advocacy for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists involved in collisions along urban thoroughfares, dedicated bike lanes, and intersection crosswalks.Rideshare Vehicle Accidents: Managing claims arising from collisions involving transportation network companies, including Uber and Lyft.Wrongful Death Litigation: Representation for surviving family members pursuing statutory claims under the Illinois Wrongful Death Act (740 ILCS 180/).Construction and Industrial Injuries: Prosecuting third-party liability claims resulting from worksite hazards, scaffolding collapses, and equipment failures.Premises Liability and Slip and Fall Incidents: Representing individuals injured due to hazardous property conditions, maintenance failures, and structural negligence on commercial properties.Motorcycle Collisions: Legal representation for motorcyclists injured in traffic accidents involving commercial and passenger vehicles.Founded by trial attorneys Mike Karns and Bill Karns, the firm represents accident victims throughout Illinois, California, Texas, and across the country. Operating on a contingency-fee basis, the practice advances litigation expenses, with legal fees contingent upon recovering compensation through financial settlements or jury verdicts. Legal services at the Lincoln Park office are accessible in both English and Spanish."Establishing a location on West North Avenue provides direct local access for clients residing on Chicago's North Side," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our legal team manages complex investigations and court proceedings throughout Cook County courts.""Our priority is ensuring that injured individuals receive comprehensive legal guidance through each phase of civil litigation," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "The Lincoln Park office supports our commitment to providing accessible legal representation across the greater Chicago area."Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys939 W. North Avenue, Suite 750-A, Chicago, IL 60642

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Opens New Office Location in Lincoln Park Chicago News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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