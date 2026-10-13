Dr. Nedaa Skeik Joins North Star Vascular & Interventional

Nedaa Skeik, MD, FACC, FACP, FSVM, RPVI

Clogged arteries can be treated in North Star's outpatient center

Nationally Recognized Vascular Medicine Specialist Expands Comprehensive Vascular and Vein Care in the Twin Cities

- Dr. Jafar GolzarianGOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Star Vascular & Interventional is expanding its comprehensive vascular services with the addition of Nedaa Skeik, MD, FACC, FACP, FSVM, RPVI, a Mayo Clinic–trained, board-certified vascular medicine specialist with more than 25 years of clinical experience. For patients across the Twin Cities, this means leg pain, swelling, varicose veins and other signs of poor circulation can now be evaluated and treated by a nationally recognized specialist close to home, often with minimally invasive outpatient care.Dr. Skeik brings extensive expertise in the diagnosis and management of arterial, venous and lymphatic disorders, including peripheral artery disease (PAD), chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, and complex arterial disorders such as fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), arterial dissections, aneurysms and vasculitis. His addition further expands North Star's ability to provide patients with comprehensive vascular evaluation, medical management and minimally invasive treatment in one coordinated setting.“Our objective is to become the region's most comprehensive outpatient vascular center,” says Dr. Jafar Golzarian, co-founder of North Star Vascular & Interventional and professor of interventional radiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.“With the addition of Dr. Skeik, we can offer a truly multidisciplinary approach to vascular care, offering seamless access to both medical management and state-of-the-art endovascular procedures.”Dr. Skeik previously served as Section Head of Vascular Medicine and Medical Director of the Vein Center and Vascular Laboratories at Minneapolis Heart Institute/Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Des Moines University and has authored more than 130 peer-reviewed scientific publications.His clinical approach combines evidence-based vascular medicine, advanced vascular imaging and minimally invasive therapies. In addition to caring for patients with complex arterial and vascular disorders, Dr. Skeik has extensive expertise in the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins and spider veins using modern minimally invasive and office-based techniques designed to allow patients to return quickly to normal activities.The expanded multidisciplinary model at North Star allows patients to receive comprehensive vascular evaluation and medical management as well as access to advanced image-guided and endovascular therapies when appropriate. For patients requiring surgical treatment, North Star works collaboratively with vascular surgeons and other specialists to ensure patients receive the appropriate level of care.“With Dr. Skeik on our team, we aren't simply performing procedures,” Dr. Golzarian adds.“We are now a destination for complete vascular care, from initial evaluation and diagnosis to the full range of minimally invasive treatment options. Patients can expect not only a thorough evaluation of their condition, but also an objective consultation that can help them determine their best course of treatment.”For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Skeik, please call (952) 960-9399.- About North Star Vascular & Interventional -The physicians at North Star Vascular & Interventional are specialists in interventional radiology and minimally invasive, image-guided therapies. Drawing on extensive clinical, academic and research experience, the North Star team provides innovative outpatient treatment options for a broad range of vascular and other medical conditions.

Jack Eide

North Star Vascular & Interventional

+1 952-960-9399

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Dr. Nedaa Skeik Joins North Star Vascular & Interventional News Provided By North Star Vascular & Interventional October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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