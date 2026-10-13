Fernwayer To Sponsor The 2026 London Press Club Awards

Costumed revellers walk beside the walls of the Arsenale during Carnival in Venice, Italy, photographed on a Fernwayer photography experience. Photo: Fernwayer

Fernwayer, a curated marketplace for rare, private travel experiences, will be an official sponsor of the 2026 London Press Club Awards.

- Alok SinghLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taking place at the historic Stationers' Hall in London on 21 October 2026, the London Press Club Awards are an established fixture in the British media calendar, bringing together leading journalists, editors and senior figures from across the UK media, publishing and broadcasting industries to celebrate excellence in journalism.As part of its involvement, Fernwayer will sponsor the Photographer of the Year award, with representatives from Fernwayer joining guests at the ceremony and participating in the presentation of the award.Photographers have been among Fernwayer's Experience Makers since the company launched in 2024 and now lead over eighty photography experiences. Guests make pictures alongside someone who photographs for a living, work through composition, light and timing, and leave with their own set of images. Fernwayer's founders believe photography walks and tours offer a lens through which to explore a place, and the photographer is a bridge to the people who live there."Making a photograph is about paying attention," says Vinitaa Jayson, co-founder of Fernwayer. "Point of view, timing, peripheral vision, all of it trained over years. Most of us take photos of the obvious and move on. A photographer stays longer and notices what is happening at the edges. For a few hours you get to borrow that, and it draws you into the place. Some of it stays with you, even without a camera."The collaboration builds on Fernwayer's existing relationship with St James's House, following its involvement in major editorial and cultural projects including 100 Years of the Phantom with the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts' Club and 100 Years of Monarchy & Democracy: The Crown, Parliament and the Commonwealth, produced in collaboration with the History of Parliament Trust, in which Fernwayer was featured as a Leader in Sustainability."The London Press Club Awards celebrate storytelling and the people behind it," says Alok Singh, co-founder of Fernwayer. "That makes this partnership a natural fit for Fernwayer and our belief in the power of human stories to connect people more deeply with places and cultures."About FernwayerFernwayer ( ) is a San Francisco-based curated marketplace for rare, private travel experiences. Taking its name from Fernweh - farsickness, the opposite of homesickness - Fernwayer co-creates every experience with photographers, fishermen, artisans, historians, chefs, architects, journalists and naturalists: people with real knowledge, a genuine point of view, and a deep connection to place. The result is not a generic tour but a carefully structured human encounter, with depth, access and context that is rarely this easy to find, or this easy to book. More than 80% of what travelers pay goes directly to Experience Makers and their local collaborators. Fernwayer launched in May 2024 and currently offers more than 800 experiences across 14 countries. For further information, please contact....

Angelo Zinna

Fernwayer

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Fernwayer to Sponsor the 2026 London Press Club Awards News Provided By Fernwayer October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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