Commutifi Launches The Workday Commute Agent Suite And Commutifi MCP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global enterprises can now benefit from a full-stack commuting solution just by asking Workday's Sana or any other AI tool they already use.

- Andy KeetonLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commutifi today launched two products: the Commutifi MCP, which connects Commutifi to the AI tools companies already use, and the Workday Commute Agent Suite, built on it. Together they bring Commute Capital ManagementTM (CCM) into Workday in an AI-native way, so a commute program can be operated, measured, and used just by asking.Commuting is a $1 trillion category in the US alone, yet less than 1% of commute data ever reaches Workday. It sits in parking contracts, vendor invoices, transit programs, benefits cards, and recruiting and retention expenses spread across every site and department, so no one can see what commuting truly costs the business or what a better program would return.The Workday Commute Agent Suite paired with the Commutifi MCP delivers full-stack CCM for HR teams, finance leaders, and their employees: parking, transit, shuttles, vanpool, carpool, micromobility, commuter benefits, autonomous vehicles, and more. It connects everything into one commute system of record alongside the employee and location data already in Workday, and draws in data from the third-party providers in Commutifi's mobility network, which continues to grow as new data integration partners join. Admins run their program and employees manage their own commute in Workday via Sana, or through the Commutifi MCP in AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT.Specialist agents then take on the work commute programs still do by hand. A new hire asks how to get to the office, and an agent compares every option on time, cost, and carbon, checks which benefits apply, and gets them set up. A facilities lead asks whether a parking lease is worth renewing, and the agents return a recommendation built on utilization, attendance, and local pricing. A finance leader asks what commuting costs a site, and every figure traces back to the contract or transaction it came from. All of it runs in the background through a structured, governed process. Each agent sees only what the person it serves is entitled to see, acts only within that person's permissions, and nothing is booked, spent, or published without an explicit yes."Enterprises already run their people, money, and agents through Workday, but commuting, one of the largest costs of getting work done, has stayed a black box," said Andy Keeton, VP of Global Strategy, Commutifi. "Now you can just ask. Every commute decision, from a new hire's first day to a ten-year parking lease, can be made this way, with governed agents doing the work in the background and finance, HR, and real estate looking at the same numbers. Commuting is a trillion-dollar capital domain, and it's finally being managed like one."The Workday Commute Agent Suite is already running on Workday's own workforce. At Workday's office in Boulder, Colorado, Workmates are opting in to share commute data and log trips through the agent, giving Workday a live view of the time, cost, and carbon of its own commute."We built the suite the way Workday is building its future: specialist agents working together inside the system companies already trust," said Rich Schmelzer, Founder and CEO, Commutifi. "Testing it on Workday's own people in Boulder was the right place to start."Workday has highlighted the Workday Commute Agent Suite during the Partner Keynote at Rising.Enterprises can start with the suite on its own or pair it with Commutifi's CCM consulting services, delivered directly or alongside Deloitte*, with which Commutifi recently formalized a relationship.The Workday Commute Agent Suite and Commutifi MCP are in early access today, with general availability within the month. To request early access or arrange a demonstration, visit commutifi/workday and commutifi/mcp.Commutifi at Workday RisingAndy Keeton and Rich Schmelzer are at Workday Rising in Las Vegas through October 15. To book time with the team, email....About CommutifiCommutifi is a Commute Capital Management consulting firm, backed by AI and software, that turns commuting into a strategic lever for profit, talent, and impact for organizations around the world.*As used in this document,“Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Andy Keeton

Commutifi

+1 720-593-0673

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Commutifi Launches the Workday Commute Agent Suite and Commutifi MCP News Provided By Commutifi October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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