Your Money Line Appoints Nitin Singh As Chief Product Officer

Nitin Singh, Chief Product Officer

Former Autobooks product leader brings a track record of making complex financial tools easier to use

- Nitin SinghINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your Money Line, an employee financial wellness benefit that helps people navigate money questions through unbiased coaching and personalized tools, today announced the appointment of Nitin Singh as Chief Product Officer. Singh will focus on making it even easier for employees to make the most of their benefit and take action on their money.Singh joins Your Money Line after more than a decade of product management experience, including eight years at Autobooks, an embedded financial technology platform serving hundreds of financial institutions and their small business customers. Most recently its Vice President of Product, he led initiatives that simplified onboarding and increased adoption, including reducing merchant approval times from days to seconds. He also built and mentored the product team, and when Autobooks acquired Allied Payment Network, he helped align the two companies' product roadmaps.At Your Money Line, Singh will lead product strategy with a focus on helping more employees get started and stay engaged. His goal is to make the company's tools and coaching easier to access and use as employees' financial needs change.“When someone's worried about money, we need to make it easy for them to get help and figure out what to do next,” said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line.“That's what excites me about Nitin. He knows how to make complicated things easier for people to use. HR leaders and our partners trust us to help their organizations improve their financial lives, and he'll help us make that happen.”Earlier in his career, Singh held product management and quality assurance leadership roles at Deque Systems, where he helped build axe-core, an open-source accessibility engine. Across both companies, his work centered on making complex technology more intuitive and accessible.“People come to Your Money Line with something they want to figure out, change or feel better about,” said Singh.“Our job is to help them move forward. I want every interaction, whether it's with a financial tool or a Financial Guide, to make the next step clearer and easier. That's what gives people a reason to come back, and what makes the benefit valuable to employers.”About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide, Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).Learn how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported at yourmoneyline.

Candace Luebbehusen

Your Money Line

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Your Money Line Appoints Nitin Singh as Chief Product Officer News Provided By Your Money Line October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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