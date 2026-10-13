NIKSUN Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Standalone AI SOC Platforms

NIKSUN: Know the Unknown

AI agents are coming to every SOC. NIKSUN gives them what a fragmented stack never can: the complete record of the network, and the proof behind every answer.

- Chris Kissel, Vice President, IDC Security & Trust

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NIKSUN, Inc. today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Standalone AI SOC Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment. NIKSUN's Olympus platform puts security, compliance, network and application performance, and observability on one correlated data lake, the NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse (NKW), built to be trusted by human analysts and AI agents alike, including NIKSUN's own Maya AI.

Every SOC is about to hand real decisions to AI agents. What separates an agent a team can trust from one it can't is the data underneath. An agent working across a dozen disconnected tools sees fragments; give it the authority to act, and it turns blind spots into mistakes at machine speed. NIKSUN has spent nearly 30 years building the opposite: one complete, correlated record of the network, so every AI answer can be checked against what actually happened.

According to the IDC MarketScape,“NIKSUN's governance model rests on grounding every AI conclusion in the underlying correlated data and making that evidence retrievable on demand, rather than asking analysts to take an agent's summary on faith.”

“Speed is now table stakes in security operations. The bottleneck has shifted from collecting data to correlating it, and an AI agent is only as trustworthy as the evidence it reasons over,” said Chris Kissel, Vice President, IDC Security & Trust.“Buyers want every conclusion traceable to the raw evidence, guardrails they can inspect, and automated proof that an action actually reduced risk, not just a report that it ran. AI thrives on one correlated view, not silos: network, endpoint, infrastructure, cloud, and application activity, including evidence from the wire that still holds when an attacker blinds an endpoint agent. Platforms built on that foundation will define the agentic SOC. The rest will be measured against them.”

“We founded NIKSUN in 1997 to help organizations Know the Unknown: record everything, so the unknown has nowhere to hide,” said Dr. Parag Pruthi, Founder & CEO of NIKSUN.“Agentic AI gives that mission a new scale. For decades, that record gave human analysts the truth; now it gives AI agents the truth. An AI that can't show its work is just guessing out loud, and no CISO should let a guess touch a production network. With Olympus, our AI agent, Maya, answers in seconds, shows you the packets, flows, logs, and telemetry behind the answer, acts within the guardrails you set, and proves the fix worked.”

Olympus records not only host activity, but also the network itself, so an attacker can't hide by blinding an endpoint agent. The IDC MarketScape describes one deployment:“A regional healthcare provider running its entire IT and security function with two people had no dedicated security platform watching its patient portal beyond a firewall and an annual penetration test; once deployed, NIKSUN's Maya AI agent identified an active Log4Shell exploitation and data exfiltration in progress that the provider had no other means of detecting, then moved to contain it across host, network, and firewall before more records left the environment.”

The IDC MarketScape also recounts the moment trust is earned, from a global enterprise customer:“During the manufacturer's Cobalt Strike remediation, an engineer on the call asked directly how the team could trust what Maya was recommending rather than a confident-sounding guess; the analyst asked Maya for the raw evidence behind its conclusion, and the underlying packet and log data came back within seconds.”

Because security, network observability, and application performance share one data lake, a slowdown and an attack become one investigation. As the IDC MarketScape states,“For organizations weighing whether to keep NetOps and SecOps on separate tooling, this convergence is a genuine point of differentiation.”

Olympus runs alongside existing tools through more than 500 Connectors, so organizations can close today's biggest visibility or investigation gap first and consolidate functions at their own pace. It deploys as NIKSUN Cloud Services (NCS) SaaS; in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or OCI; as virtual software; or on multi-terabit hardware, fully air-gapped if required, and is Common Criteria certified and DoDIN APL listed. Customers pay for the data and use cases they choose, with no charge for custom integrations or onboarding.

“Every organization is going to run an AI-driven SOC. The only question is whether its AI works from the truth or from fragments,” said Nik Pruthi, President of NIKSUN.“Olympus gives a small IT team and a national SOC the same complete record and the same AI analyst. It gives MSSPs one multi-tenant platform across every client, with fewer tools to license, integrate, and staff. The teams that build on evidence now are the ones attackers won't outpace. Our invitation is simple: bring us your hardest incident, and watch Maya show you the evidence, live.”

Interested organizations can learn more about NIKSUN's Olympus platform at niksun/demo.

Read the complimentary IDC MarketScape excerpt featuring NIKSUN: niksun/ai-soc.

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Standalone AI SOC Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US54127026, September 2026.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About NIKSUN

NIKSUN, Inc. has protected critical infrastructure since 1997. Its AI-native Olympus platform unifies security, compliance, performance, and observability on one cross-correlated data lake, recording every packet, flow, log, metric, and trace so organizations, and the AI agents working for them, can Know the Unknown®.

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