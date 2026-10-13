The Official Coastal Elite Handbook: Satire With Real Money Sense

The front cover of The Official Coastal Elite Handbook, beside its "uniform" illustration.

The Official Coastal Elite Handbook, out October 23.

Cooper, the golden retriever, walks the beach path at 10:40 on a Tuesday.

A satire that became a money guide: The Official Coastal Elite Handbook pairs deadpan humor with real Coast FI guidance. Out October 23.

- A member of The Coastal Elite Editorial BoardSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Preppy was college. This is what happens next.The Official Coastal Elite Handbook, by The Coastal Elite Editorial Board, began as pure parody: a deadpan send-up of the beach, the dog, and the 10:40 walk on a Tuesday. The Board still describes it as "the definitive anthropological study of modern status, codified taste, and tribal rituals." But one Board member, a former financial advisor, argued that the generation it was about, buried in record student debt and locked out of four-million-dollar cottages, deserved more than a laugh.So the book now carries real financial guidance for readers pursuing Coast FI: invest early, keep investing a percentage of income, let compounding do the work, and earn today to cover what today costs, wherever you choose to live. Every chapter is funny, and every chapter also carries a real money lesson.The book was written with a ghostwriter (AI) and edited by the Board. Three AI models reviewed the finished book, and all three agreed to be quoted.The Board is a group of longtime business and finance people who wrote this for the generation that can't own the houses they were told to want. Their message: it isn't you. Wages haven't kept pace with what housing and cars now cost. Many coastal homes stay in families for generations and rarely come to market, so buying in was never the realistic plan. And you don't have to live on the coast to live like it. If you're a few miles or a few hours away and can get there for a weekend, you're in.The Official Coastal Elite Handbook arrives October 23: paperback $16.99 (7 x 10 inches, 104 pages) and Kindle $9.99, both on Amazon. Review copies and a Foreword excerpt are available on request. Readers can join the waiting list at coastalelitehandbook. Follow @coastalelitemember on Instagram.

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The Coastal Elite Editorial Board

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The Official Coastal Elite Handbook: Satire With Real Money Sense News Provided By ReInvention Engine October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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