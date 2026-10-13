Ednition Releases Its Biggest Update To Roster Intelligence Since Launch

Ednition's AI-first rostering layer, Roster Intelligence, adds new capabilities, expanding automated data mapping, change detection, and district onboarding.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ednition, the company behind RosterStream, today announced a major expansion of Roster Intelligence TM, the AI-first rostering layer that powers Ednition's entire RosterStream platform. From automatic data mapping and data augmentation, to smart change detection and streamlined district onboarding, Roster Intelligence is built to tackle the toughest data and integration challenges for edtech vendors. The release adds six new capabilities, the biggest capability jump since Roster Intelligence launched in May 2026.There are over 200 Student Information Systems, and each one stores, labels, and exports data differently.Many SIS platforms still provide roster data through CSV exports, a method that's manual, error prone, and offers little to no automation. Even with efforts to standardize around schemas like OneRoster, turning whatever format a district provides into clean, usable data still often requires mapping, data validations, integrity checks, and specialized expertise.And a clean API feed doesn't finish the job either. Standards like OneRoster cover the basics: students, teachers, classes, enrollments. They don't cover much of what products actually need, like ELL status, IEP status, guardian contact and address information, or district-specific fields. That data lives elsewhere in the SIS, and getting it means enriching the standard feed with custom pulls, validations, and business rules. Ednition calls this data augmentation, and for most vendors it's a second integration project layered on top of the first.RosterStream has always handled that complexity so vendors don't have to. Roster Intelligence takes it further, automating the hardest parts of rostering and data integration: mapping, validation, and augmentation, so the data arriving in a vendor's product is valid, complete, and ready to use.Core CapabilitiesAutomatic Schema Mapping: Roster Intelligence converts non-standard district exports into both OneRoster and Ed-Fi compliant formats without manual field mapping, including cases where identifier fields are labeled inconsistently across systems.Change Detection and Reporting: The platform identifies and itemizes roster changes and then summarizes what changed and why so edtech vendors can quickly tell whether the data is accurate or the district made an error.MCP Integration Tools: Through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, edtech vendors can agentically start the connection process with district customers. When a new district contract is signed by the vendor, the platform agents can initiate the RosterStream connection, configure initial settings, and send district onboarding emails without manual intervention.“Roster Intelligence started as a way to automate the busywork of rostering, mapping data in seconds instead of hours,” said Mick Hewitt, co-founder and CEO of Ednition.“This release takes it further. Roster Intelligence now understands where a user is in the product and gives them the right context automatically, and it can take action on their behalf, not just provide chat assistance. That's a real shift, and it results in faster integrations for edtech vendors.”What's NewRoster Intelligence in the Connection Wizard: Roster Intelligence is now built into the district-facing Rostering and SSO Connection Wizard, guiding district IT contacts through connecting their SIS and configuring SSO directly. It's the first time Roster Intelligence has been in front of the end district user, not just the vendor, cutting down on support requests coming from the connection process.Agentic Batch Review: Roster Intelligence can now review, diagnose, and fix sync batches on its own, pulling records, reading sync logs, detecting issues, and taking corrective action such as joining duplicate records, splitting mismatched ones, and running bulk reconciliation, all within a single conversation. What used to take a team hours of manual review now takes minutes. Student PII is obfuscated before it reaches the AI, and every write action is logged as a reversible audit entry.Augmentation-Aware Mapping and Validation: Roster Intelligence understands when a data source uses data augmentation and applies the correct merge rules automatically. Users simply describe what they want to augment in plain language, and Roster Intelligence takes it from there.Connection Migration Detection: When a district switches SIS vendors or connection types, the new system assigns brand-new IDs to every record. Roster Intelligence recognizes the migration during batch review, finds records that represent data a vendor has already synced, and joins them with the existing data in bulk, turning what was once a manual reconciliation project into a guided review.Bulk Mapping Generation: Roster Intelligence generates mappings for every file in a data source at once instead of one file at a time. Vendors describe what they need in natural language, and Roster Intelligence applies it across every relevant CSV file in a single step, cutting a multi-file mapping job down to one request.Filter-Aware Validation: When a custom validation rule intentionally filters out records, Roster Intelligence recognizes that as expected behavior rather than flagging it as a failure, so teams stop wasting time chasing down filters that were never broken.“What's exciting to us as engineers is how far Roster Intelligence's reach now extends,” said Doug Weber, co-founder and CTO of Ednition.“It's no longer just helping vendors behind the scenes. It's now live in the Connection Wizard, guiding district IT staff directly through setup. Getting districts connected quickly has always been a key priority for our customers.”Roster Intelligence officially launched in May 2026, and this expansion is available now to all RosterStream customers.About EdnitionEdnition's flagship platform, RosterStream, lets edtech vendors say 'yes' to any integration with schools and districts, including rostering, single sign-on, extended data, and LMS, without the usual cost and complexity. Backed by College Board Mission Investment Fund, GSV Ventures, Reach Capital, Avalanche, Array Education, Long Term Impact, and a group of leading angel investors, Ednition is on a mission to eliminate the barriers to edtech integration and interoperability.

Mick Hewitt

Ednition, Inc.

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Ednition Releases Its Biggest Update to Roster Intelligence Since Launch News Provided By Ednition, Inc. October 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Technology



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