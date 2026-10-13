ADA Forsyth And Orisdx Partner To Bridge Dentistry And Precision Medicine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ADA Forsyth and OrisDX partner to bridge dental care and precision medicine through saliva-based testing for early oral cancer detection.

- Harald Steltzer, CEO, OrisDXCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OrisDX, a pioneer in saliva-based molecular diagnostics, and the ADA Forsyth Institute (AFI), a global leader in oral health research, announce an emerging strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between dental care and precision medicine. This collaboration seeks to generate robust, longitudinal clinical evidence through AFI's renowned Center for Clinical and Translational Research and global collaborators, and develop evidence-based education and training for dental professionals on emerging technologies, including advanced genomic testing, biomedical imaging, innovative therapeutic modalities, and next-generation diagnostic tools.Redefining the Standard of CareClinical guidelines published by the American Dental Association indicate there is currently not enough peer-reviewed, published evidence to recommend salivary testing in wide-spread clinical practice, noting it should be studied further in research settings. This strategic partnership aims to bridge this very gap. At the core of OrisDx's platform technology is "precision diagnostics" that can empower dentists and hygienists to use molecular insights to assess suspicious oral lesions."We are entering a new era where the dentist's chair can become a frontline for cancer detection," said Harald Steltzer, CEO of OrisDX. "By partnering with AFI, we will be working with leading researchers and clinicians to build upon our existing evidence through robust clinical studies, critical analysis of the latest literature, and of course, analysis of our emerging real-world data. Each carefully studied patient cohort adds to our understanding, helping us refine our technology and evaluate its performance across diverse clinical settings. This continuous learning must be grounded in rigorous validation, with patient safety and science-based decision guiding every step. By integrating AFI's global clinical research network with OrisDX's international commercialization expertise, this collaboration seeks to generate and disseminate rigorous clinical evidence, enabling dental professionals worldwide to critically evaluate the clinical utility, limitations, and appropriate integration of emerging diagnostic technologies within established standards of care. The ultimate goal is to provide the first evidence-based oral cancer detection in underserved regions where early diagnosis remains a critical unmet healthcare need.”A Foundation in Groundbreaking ScienceBorn out of research at the University of Chicago, OrisDX's technology addresses a critical unmet need: identifying malignancies in indeterminate oral lesions that are visible. The partnership leverages AFI's deep expertise in dental innovation and OrisDX's proprietary 7-gene panel to reduce unnecessary biopsies and improve early-stage survival rates.Key aspects of the partnership include:Robust Evidence: Conducting clinical studies to expand and update scientific evidenceScience-driven Training: Developing curriculum to empower dental hygienists and practitionersWorkflow Integration: Adapting emerging technologies to efficient workflow that is consistent with evolving guidelines and regulatory approvals“This rapid technological advancement underscores the critical importance of rigorous clinical evidence in determining whether these innovations meaningfully improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes,” said Ben Wu, DDS, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer of AFI.“I am particularly excited about the additional insights that can be obtained from well-designed longitudinal studies across diverse populations, including patients with specific oral and systemic diseases. Rigorous evidence from a biodiverse cohort will better inform the potential strengths and limitations of advanced technologies and help to develop science-driven education on their underlying principles and appropriate integration into existing clinical guidelines and workflows.”______About OrisDXHeadquartered in Chicago, OrisDX is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in non-invasive, saliva-based testing for early-stage oral cancer detection. Leveraging advanced next-generation sequencing and a proprietary bioinformatics pipeline, OrisDX is dedicated to transforming the oncology landscape through earlier and more accurate diagnosis. For more information, visit .About ADA ForsythThe ADA Forsyth Institute is a top-tier, NIH-funded nonprofit research institute focusing on dental and craniofacial exploration, the connection between oral and overall health, and shaping the oral health innovation ecosystem. Founded in 1910 as the Forsyth Dental Infirmary for Children and later known as the Forsyth Dental Center and then The Forsyth Institute, the organization has played a key role in advancing dental care. In October 2023, Forsyth integrated with the American Dental Association. ADA Forsyth powers the dental profession through cutting-edge basic research, creative translational science, and development of new technology. Consistent with ADA Forsyth's founding mission, the ForsythKids mobile dental program continues to serve children in need. For more information, visit .

Nathan Steltzer

OrisDX Inc.

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ADA Forsyth and OrisDX Partner To Bridge Dentistry and Precision Medicine News Provided By OrisDX October 13, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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