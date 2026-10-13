Videowise's AI Might Be Live Shopping's Biggest Unlock Yet

Videowise Live Shopping in motion

Videowise adds multi-host management, per-host commissions, VIP live shows, and AI-generated clips for brands running live shopping at scale.

- Claudiu Cioba, CEO of VideowiseNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Live shopping shows can now keep selling long after they end. Videowise 's new AI feature Clips finds the moment during a livestream when a host shows or talks about a specific product, and turns it into a clip that stays live on that product's page indefinitely, so a brand keeps earning from a show weeks after it aired."A lot of what happens on a good live show never gets used again once it ends." said Claudiu Cioba, founder and CEO of Videowise. "Live show replays usually just sit there. Videowise AI Clips take the moments that actually mattered and turn them into something that keeps selling on the product page long after the show is over."Videowise is pairing it with two features built for enterprise brands running live shopping at a bigger scale: multi-host management, which lets a brand run shows with more than one host and track commission and performance for each, and built-in giveaways a host can launch mid-stream to keep viewers watching.AI Clips works automatically across every show a brand runs on Videowise, tagging and publishing clips as each new stream goes live, with no manual editing required.More Shopify brands are running live shopping with a rotating roster of hosts instead of one person, a format many first tried through creator-led shows on TikTok Shop and are now bringing onto their own site.Multi-host management adds per-host commission tracking and performance reporting, with an executive rollup across every host running shows under one account. Gamification tools such as giveaways let a host launch a prize drawing mid-stream directly inside the show, without sending viewers to a separate app or landing page to enter.A giveaway can require entrants to follow the brand's account, share the stream, or make a purchase, with winners chosen automatically once the show ends, based on rules the host sets before going live.All live shopping features are available now to Videowise customers running live shopping on Shopify, Salesforce, and Adobe Commerce, from their existing dashboard with no separate setup required.About VideowiseFounded in 2020, Videowise is a video commerce and conversion rate optimization engine used by more than 4,000 brands, and a top live shopping solution. Videowise turns video into revenue, driving 5-35% conversion rate uplift for DTC brands. The company pioneered shoppable video for ecommerce and is backed by Slack Fund (Salesforce Ventures) and current and former Meta executives. Learn more at videowise.

Remi Drogoul

Videowise

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Videowise's AI Might Be Live Shopping's Biggest Unlock Yet News Provided By Videowise October 13, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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