MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AWARE Behavioral Health earns PsychArmor's Veteran Ready Certification, reinforcing a commitment to specialized, compassionate mental health care for Veterans.

- Dr. Surin Sehdev, Psychiatrist and owner of AWARE Behavioral Health

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AWARE Behavioral Health has earned the Veteran Ready Organization (VRO) certification through PsychArmor, the nationally recognized leader in military culture education and training. The certification recognizes organizations that have taken intentional, measurable steps to better understand and serve Veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers.

Millions of Veterans across the U.S. experience mental health challenges shaped by circumstances unique to military service, including combat exposure, deployment, reintegration into civilian life, and service-related trauma. For mental health providers, understanding those experiences can be an important component of building trust and delivering care that recognizes the individual behind the diagnosis.

“At AWARE, we chose to become a Veteran Ready Organization to help us bridge the gap between military experience and mental healthcare, ensuring our Veterans feel truly seen and understood,” said Dr. Surin Sehdev, Psychiatrist and owner of AWARE Behavioral Health.

PsychArmor awards VRO certification to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to understanding military culture, reducing barriers to care and service, and creating environments where Veterans, service members, their families and caregivers feel genuinely welcomed and supported.

Veteran Ready Organizations complete PsychArmor training, equipping their teams with the knowledge and tools to serve the military-connected community with competence and compassion.

“We value our Veteran Ready partners who are actively working to improve their support for service members, Veterans, their families and caregivers through education and training. Cultural awareness training is the foundation on which we build solid and meaningful relationships,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

For AWARE Behavioral Health, becoming a Veteran Ready Organization strengthens its commitment to helping Veterans with PTSD, depression, and treatment-resistant mental health conditions. AWARE puts that commitment into practice by providing individualized treatment plans and access to evidence-based treatments, including Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray, and other advanced psychiatric therapies.

Recognizing that military experiences can differ significantly from civilian experiences, AWARE ensures its approach considers the unique needs, experiences, and strengths of service members, Veterans, and their families, while providing evidence-based therapeutic interventions.

ABOUT AWARE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

AWARE Behavioral Health provides individualized mental health care for people experiencing depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, including individuals who have not found adequate relief through traditional treatment approaches. Through evidence-based therapies and innovative treatment options, AWARE is committed to helping patients find an appropriate path forward while providing compassionate, individualized care. For more information, visit awarebehavioralhealth or

Kristen Micqué Foley

KMicqué Communications

+1 614-477-4445

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AWARE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EARNS PSYCHARMOR'S VETERAN READY CERTIFICATION News Provided By KMicque Communications October 13, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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