MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Greater Cincinnati water treatment company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honest Water Ohio has been named 2026 Editor's Choice - #1 Rated in Water Treatment by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 5.0-star rating across overall reviews. The Greater Cincinnati water treatment firm received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Honest Water Ohio provides whole-home water softening, carbon filtration, and under-sink reverse osmosis systems for homes across Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana. The family-owned, Loveland-based team publishes flat-rate pricing, includes professional installation, and backs tanks with a lifetime warranty. Services also include well-water treatment for iron and sulfur, sediment filtration, and free local water-report lookups, with installs typically completed in one to three hours by a licensed Ohio crew. The company emphasizes transparent quotes without high-pressure, in-home sales pitches.

For more information, call (513) 466-0716, email..., or visit .

About Honest Water Ohio

Honest Water Ohio is a Loveland-based water treatment company serving Greater Cincinnati with whole-home softeners, filtration, and reverse osmosis systems, flat-rate pricing, free installation, and a lifetime tank warranty.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Honest Water Ohio

Honest Water Ohio

+1 (513) 466-0716

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