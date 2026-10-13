The Synthetic Gypsum Market Is Projected To Grow To $2.43 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6%

Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis

Synthetic Gypsum Market

The Business Research Company's Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The synthetic gypsum sector is becoming increasingly vital within the construction materials landscape, as manufacturers and processors strive to meet rising demands for sustainable and high-performance building products. With a focus on efficient use of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) gypsum and innovation in processing techniques, this market is evolving alongside stricter environmental standards and circular economy initiatives. Understanding the market's current structure and future potential offers valuable insight for industry participants aiming to capitalize on growth and sustainability trends.

Leading Position Holders in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

In 2025, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA emerged as the market leader in synthetic gypsum sales, holding a 3% share of the global market, according to The Business Research Company. Their gypsum solutions division specializes in manufacturing products such as gypsum wallboards, plasters, and ceiling systems that emphasize resource efficiency, consistent quality, and sustainable construction tailored for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

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Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape of Synthetic Gypsum

The synthetic gypsum market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for 21% of the total market revenue in 2025. Competition is fairly balanced, influenced by the capital-intensive nature of production, environmental regulations, reliance on industrial by-product supplies, and strong partnerships with construction materials manufacturers. Leading firms maintain their standing through expansive product lines, vertically integrated operations, wide distribution networks, and investments in eco-friendly materials and recycling technologies. As demand grows for sustainable construction inputs like wallboards and cement additives, these companies are expected to reinforce their market presence through capacity expansion and optimized processes.

Market Share Breakdown of Top Synthetic Gypsum Companies in 2025

- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA: 3%

- Knauf Gips KG: 3%

- CNBM (China National Building Material Group): 3%

- Etex NV: 2%

- HOLCIM: 2%

- Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC: 2%

- National Gypsum Company: 2%

- Heidelberg Materials AG: 2%

- Eagle Materials Inc.: 1%

- Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.: 1%

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Sustainable Manufacturing Trends in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

The push toward near-net-zero manufacturing plants is transforming the synthetic gypsum market by boosting sustainable production capacity, lowering carbon emissions, and improving the availability of high-performance building materials.

For instance, in March 2026, Saint-Gobain India Gyproc inaugurated India's first Near-Net Zero Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Plant in Visakhapatnam. This facility has an annual production capacity of 5 million square meters for Gyprex PVC laminated gypsum ceiling tiles, highlighting a major step forward in eco-friendly gypsum manufacturing.

Adoption of energy-efficient systems, advanced dust collection, and low-carbon infrastructure in production are key trends that help expand regional supply chains and cater to a rising demand for environmentally responsible gypsum products in construction.

Strategies Employed by Synthetic Gypsum Market Participants

Market players are advancing their competitive edge through several key approaches, including:

- Sustainable utilization of flue gas desulfurization byproducts to create circular gypsum production cycles

- Incorporation of advanced processing technologies to enhance the purity of synthetic gypsum

- Building strategic alliances to broaden the supply chain for circular economy materials

- Innovating product lines for high-performance applications in construction

- Investing heavily in low-carbon cement and wallboard manufacturing capabilities

Overview of Synthetic Gypsum Market Size and Growth Predictions

The synthetic gypsum market is anticipated to surpass $2 billion by 2030. Within its parent sector, Speciality Chemicals, projected to reach roughly $1,001 billion by 2030, synthetic gypsum will represent about 0.2% of the total value. More broadly, within the Chemicals industry expected to hit $7,007 billion by 2030, synthetic gypsum's share will be close to 0.03%. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% up to 2030.

Regional Dynamics and Country-Level Market Outlook for Synthetic Gypsum

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the synthetic gypsum market, with a valuation of $1.0 billion, growing from $0.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is underpinned by sustainable construction material usage, infrastructure demand for affordable gypsum alternatives, circular economy practices, and increased production from emission control processes.

China is set to remain the largest national market within synthetic gypsum, reaching $0.4 billion by 2030, rising from $0.3 billion in 2025 with a 5% CAGR. Growth in China will be driven by investments in eco-friendly building materials, industrial gypsum recovery, efficient manufacturing, and government initiatives promoting industrial by-product utilization in construction and agriculture.

Defining Segments and Leading Categories in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

The synthetic gypsum market is classified by type into citrogypsum, fluorogypsum, phosphogypsum, and titanogypsum. Phosphogypsum stands out as the largest segment in 2030, expected to represent 67% of the market, valued at $2 billion. Its dominance is supported by abundant supply from phosphate fertilizer production, extensive use in cement and gypsum boards, processing enhancements for quality and safety, and strong demand for cost-effective raw materials in large-scale construction projects.

Additional classifications include:

- Application segments such as cement, plaster, drywall, soil amendments, and glass manufacturing

- Industry segments comprising the construction and agriculture sectors

Key Factors Propelling Synthetic Gypsum Market Expansion

Three primary drivers will fuel the synthetic gypsum market's rapid growth leading to 2030:

Rising construction demand

Growing needs from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects are increasing consumption of gypsum boards, drywall, cement, plaster, and ceiling materials. Synthetic gypsum's consistent purity, reliable availability, and sustainable profile position it as a preferred alternative to natural gypsum, contributing an estimated 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Environmental regulations encouraging industrial waste reuse

Policies targeting sulfur dioxide emissions and circular economy initiatives are boosting output and utilization of gypsum derived from flue gas desulfurization and other industrial processes. Replacing natural gypsum with recycled materials improves resource efficiency and lowers environmental impact, adding approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Preference for sustainable and cost-efficient building materials

Manufacturers and builders increasingly incorporate recycled inputs to enhance operational efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, conserve natural resources, and meet green building standards. Synthetic gypsum's uniform composition and high purity also enhance product quality, driving about 2.2% annual market growth.

Promising Growth Segments Within the Synthetic Gypsum Market

The phosphogypsum, fluorogypsum, titanogypsum, and citrogypsum segments present the most lucrative growth opportunities, expected to collectively add over $0.64 billion in market value by 2030. Phosphogypsum alone is projected to grow by $0.4 billion, fluorogypsum and titanogypsum by $0.1 billion each, and citrogypsum by $0.04 billion between 2025 and 2030. Expansion in industrial by-product use for cement and wallboard production, circular economy investments, rising demand for sustainable construction materials, and advancements in recycling and processing technology will drive these gains.

Supply Chain Overview and Key Customers in the Synthetic Gypsum Sector

Raw material suppliers to this market include BASF SE, Solvay SA, Lhoist Group, Graymont Limited, Carmeuse, Sibelco, Omya AG, Nouryon, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Tata Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Wholesalers and distributors engaged in the sector encompass Saint-Gobain Distribution, GMS Inc., Foundation Building Materials, USG Supply Chain, SIG plc, Travis Perkins plc, BMC Enterprises Inc., Allied Building Products, ABC Supply Co. Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., BlueLinx Holdings Inc., Wolseley Industrial Group, White Cap Supply Holdings LLC, HD Supply Holdings Inc., Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Lansing Building Products LLC, and RWC Building Products.

End users include prominent companies such as Saint-Gobain, Knauf Gips KG, Etex Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, National Gypsum Company, American Gypsum Company, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., Boral Limited, Gypsemna Co. LLC, PABCO Gypsum, USG Corporation, CertainTeed, James Hardie Industries plc, Holcim Ltd., CEMEX Holdings Philippines Inc., Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, UltraTech Cement Limited, JK Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Limited, and China National Building Material Group Corporation.

Major Industry Players in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

Some of the key companies shaping the synthetic gypsum sector are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Knauf Gips KG, CNBM (China National Building Material Group), Etex NV, HOLCIM, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, National Gypsum Company, Heidelberg Materials AG, Eagle Materials Inc., Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd., SCG (Siam Cement Group), Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Votorantim Cimentos, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd., American Gypsum Company, PABCO Building Products LLC, Gyptec Ibérica S.A., Dolina Nidy Sp.z.o.o, BauMineral, and Mada Gypsum Company.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Synthetic Gypsum Market is projected to grow to $2.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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