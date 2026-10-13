MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's growth story continues to create immense opportunities across sectors and welcomed Bloomberg's plans to deepen its engagement with the country as the global financial information and media company completed 30 years here.

In a post on X, PM Modi said it was a delight to meet Bloomberg LP co-founder and majority owner Mike Bloomberg earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister congratulated Bloomberg on completing three decades in India and expressed support for the company's plans to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

"It was a delight meeting you this morning. Congratulations to Bloomberg on completing 30 years in India. We welcome Bloomberg's plans to expand its presence in India and deepen its engagement with our economy, markets and people. India's growth story continues to create immense opportunities across sectors," PM Modi said.

The remarks came after Bloomberg shared details of his interaction with the Prime Minister, highlighting India's rapid economic transformation and increasing role in global affairs.

Bloomberg said PM Modi, India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, has overseen the country's strong economic growth and emergence as a global leader, while continuing to pursue ambitious goals for the future.

"As India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister for consecutive terms, Narendra Modi has overseen India's rapid economic growth and rise to global leadership, and he has ambitious visions for its future," he wrote on X.

Bloomberg also said the discussions covered the company's three-decade journey in India and its plans to further expand operations in the country.

"I was glad to spend time talking with him about Bloomberg's 30th year in India and our plans to expand in the country," he added.