Tata Elxsi Q2 Profit Largely Flat At Rs 170 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Tata Elxsi on Tuesday reported a largely flat net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), even as the design and technology services company posted sequential growth in revenue and operating profit, supported by gains across its transportation, media and communications, and healthcare businesses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 170.3 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 170.6 crore in the preceding June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 3.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,055.7 crore from Rs 1,021.1 crore.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 2.3 per cent sequentially, it said in its regulatory filing.

Operating performance improved during the quarter, with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbing 7.2 per cent to Rs 207.7 crore from Rs 193.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBIT margin expanded to 19.68 per cent from 18.97 per cent, aided by operational efficiencies.

Tata Elxsi recorded growth across all its major business verticals. Revenue from the transportation segment increased 2 per cent in constant currency terms, while media and communications grew 3.4 per cent.

Healthcare and life sciences revenue rose 3.5 per cent on the same basis.

The transportation business, which contributes more than 55 per cent of the company's Software Development Services (SDS) segment, secured a multi-year engagement from a leading automotive original equipment manufacturer to develop a cloud-based telematics and connected vehicle ecosystem.

During the quarter, the company also entered into a strategic collaboration with Sarla Aviation to support the development of Shunya, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The media and communications vertical, accounting for 33.6 per cent of the SDS segment, benefited from the ramp-up of existing deals and new project wins. Among the notable mandates was an artificial intelligence project from a global technology company to build a generative AI-powered virtual assistant focused on multilingual capabilities and digital customer experiences.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of Tata Elxsi closed 5.21 per cent higher at Rs 3,426.70 on the NSE.