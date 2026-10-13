Ahaan Panday's Birthday Wish For Aneet Padda: 'You're A Gift To Cosmos'

Ahaan Panday's heartfelt birthday wish

Actor Ahaan Panday's birthday wish for his 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda was as adorable as the actress herself. On Tuesday, Ahaan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Aneet along with a heartfelt note on her 24th birthday. The 'Saiyaara' actor shared several adorable and candid pictures of his co-star, accompanied by a birthday message in which he called her a“gift to the cosmos”. In his note, Ahaan wished the actress well and wrote about the positive impact she has on the people around her.“You're a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don't you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday,” he wrote.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Fans react, speculate on relationship status

Fans, who were eagerly waiting for Ahaan's birthday wish for his co-star, were quick to react in the comments section. Several users also speculated about their relationship, with one commenting,“This is so bf and gf coded! Yeah ya'll are definitely dating.” Another fan wrote,“You guys are too precious,” while a third called it the“most awaited birthday wish”.

Ahaan and Aneet have often been linked romantically following the success of 'Saiyaara'. However, the two actors have denied dating rumours and have not confirmed being in a relationship.

The duo starred together in 'Saiyaara', a romantic film that brought them into the spotlight. Their on-screen chemistry and performances made them a popular pairing among audiences.

On the work front

On the work front, Aneet will next be seen in Maddock Films' 'Shakti Shalini'. Ahaan, meanwhile, is set to feature in an action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)