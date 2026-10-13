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Azerbaijan's Economic Council Discusses Oil Refining Modernization (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-13 11:01:57

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A meeting of the Economic Council discussed the development of Azerbaijan's oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, including the modernization of oil refining and petrochemical infrastructure, as well as prospects for further development on October 13.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, following the regular meeting of the Economic Council chaired by Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, a comprehensive report by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf on the agenda items was presented. Members of the Economic Council and other invited guests delivered speeches and put forward their proposals on the issues discussed.

Then, Matin Eynullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, delivered a report on current issues.

At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant decisions were adopted, and instructions were issued to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, SOCAR, and the relevant agencies.

















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Trend News Agency

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