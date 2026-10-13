Inspiresemi Completes Redomicile To Delaware

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proportionate Voting Shares Converted into Subordinate Voting Shares VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“ InspireSemi” or the“ Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, today announced it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the“ Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the“ BCBCA”), effective October 8, 2026 (the“ Effective Date”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company:

(i) amended its Articles; (ii) converted all of its outstanding proportionate voting shares (“ PVS”) into subordinate voting shares (“ SVS”) at a ratio of 100 SVS for each PVS (the“ Conversion”); and (iii) continued out of British Columbia and domesticated in the State of Delaware, United States, as a Delaware corporation named“Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc.” (the“ Domestication”).

“Completing our move to Delaware is an important milestone for InspireSemi,” said James Hickman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InspireSemi.“ As a U.S. company headquartered in Austin, we believe a Delaware corporate structure better aligns us with our customers, partners and investors, simplifies our capital structure, and positions us for future growth.”

Completion of the Arrangement

The Arrangement was approved by 99.59% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2026, and the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order approving the Arrangement on September 29, 2026.

Effect on Shareholders

Pursuant to the Conversion, all 3,972,375.38 outstanding PVS were converted into an aggregate of 397,237,538 SVS. No PVS remain outstanding.

Upon the Domestication, each outstanding SVS became one share of common stock of the Company as a Delaware corporation (“ Common Stock”). Following completion of the Arrangement, there are 473,556,246 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding.

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the completion of the Arrangement. Odyssey Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, has amended all direct registration system (DRS) statements evidencing shares of Common Stock to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary will have their holdings reflected as shares of Common Stock through their intermediary and should contact their intermediary with any questions regarding their accounts. Registered shareholders with questions regarding their holdings may contact Odyssey Trust Company at ....

Options, Warrants and Convertible Debentures

In accordance with the Arrangement, each outstanding option, warrant and convertible debenture of the Company is now exercisable for, or convertible into, shares of Common Stock on substantially the same terms as applied prior to the Arrangement, except that each warrant having an exercise price denominated in Canadian dollars now has an exercise price denominated in U.S. dollars, converted at the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate in effect at the Effective Time. Holders will receive amended documentation reflecting these changes in due course.

Reporting Issuer Status

The Company remains a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Company will file a notice of change in corporate structure under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, together with copies of its Delaware certificate of incorporation and bylaws, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 27, 2026 (the“ Circular”), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, defense systems, energy, financial services, climate modeling, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi's solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

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Company Contact

Jack Cartwright, CFO

(737) 471-3230

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Domestication; the delivery of DRS statements to registered shareholders; the delivery of amended documentation to holders of options, warrants and convertible debentures; [the payment of fair value to the dissenting shareholder;] the filings to be made by the Company on SEDAR+; and the possibility of a future listing of the Common Stock. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to derive the anticipated benefits of the Domestication, the timely completion of post-closing administrative steps, current and future market conditions, the execution of the Company's business strategies, and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: that the Company and its shareholders will not realize the anticipated benefits of the Domestication; the tax and legal consequences of the Domestication for the Company and its securityholders; the absence of a trading market for the Common Stock; and those risks set forth in the Circular and in the Company's other filings on its profile on the SEDAR+ website at Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to it or that it presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.