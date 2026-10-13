360 Privacy Wins Silver In The 2026 Merit Awards For Technology For 360 Strata

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Judges recognized the platform that gives security teams one place to find, score and reduce exposure

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy, a digital exposure reduction company, today announced that 360 Strata, its digital privacy and exposure intelligence platform, won Silver for Overall Cybersecurity/Information Security Solution of the Year in the 2026 Merit Awards for Technology. The award comes one year after 360 Strata reached general availability in October 2025.

Most security programs have no owner for the personal data of the people they protect. Networks, endpoints and cloud each have tools, a budget and a number to report. The home address of a CFO sitting on a people-search site belongs to no one, and that record is what an attacker uses to write a convincing phishing email, reset an account or show up at a front door. 360 Strata turns that exposure into something a security team can run like any other part of its program.

Key facts



360 Strata won Silver for Overall Cybersecurity/Information Security Solution of the Year, part of the Cybersecurity, Risk & Information Security category of the 2026 Merit Awards for Technology.

Merit Awards winners are chosen by a panel of industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants.

360 Strata was previewed at GSX in September 2025 and became generally available in October 2025. The platform pulls findings from the open web, deep web and dark web into one model and scores each exposure on discoverability, accessibility and sensitivity.



360 Strata correlates exposures instead of listing them. A leaked home address on its own is one problem. The same address tied to a spouse's social account, a deed record and a breached password is a bigger one. Strata maps those connections across everyone a customer protects, so an analyst can see how risk builds for one executive and how the same pattern repeats across a leadership team. Each exposure moves through a defined lifecycle from detection to closure, and teams can export an evidence package showing the source, the action taken and when it was resolved.

Because the data inside the platform is sensitive by definition, Strata shows the type of an exposure without revealing the underlying value, and role-based permissions let an analyst, a chief of staff and a principal each see only what their job requires. 360 Privacy built its own security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) engine for exposure work instead of adapting a generic product, and Strata connects through APIs to the risk models customers already run.

“The people we protect get targeted with information that's sitting out in the open, and for years nobody on the security team owned that problem,” said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy.“We built Strata so security teams could see that exposure the way an attacker sees it and fix it before it turns into a phishing email or someone waiting outside a house.”

“Most CISOs can tell you how many endpoints they patched last quarter. Very few can tell you how much of their executives' personal data is on people-search sites, or whether that number went down,” said Chuck Randolph, Chief Strategy Officer at 360 Privacy.“Strata gives them that number and a record of what got fixed, so they can report personal exposure to a CEO or a board the same way they report any other risk.”

More information about 360 Strata is available on the 360 Privacy platform overview page.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the leader in digital exposure reduction for enterprises, executives, and high-profile individuals. Powered by its proprietary 360 Strata platform, the company combines automated detection, exposure removal, and analyst-led intelligence to reduce personal risk at its source. By unifying data broker removal, social media and dark web monitoring, real estate exposure detection, and continuous analyst-driven investigations, 360 Privacy helps cybersecurity, physical security, and executive protection teams close digital attack pathways before they are exploited. To learn more, please visit:

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at .

Media Contact:

Connect Marketing for 360 Privacy

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

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