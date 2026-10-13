Aristotle Launches Most Up-To-Date Early And Absentee Voting Dashboard For The 2026 Midterms With Partisan Benchmarks And Voter Reach Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public tool gives media buyers, journalists, researchers, campaigns and anyone following the general election a daily read on who has already voted and who is left to reach.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle, a pioneer of political technology and data headquartered on Capitol Hill, today announced the launch of its Early and Absentee Voting Dashboard for the 2026 midterm general elections. The dashboard is free and publicly accessible, and it compiles verified early and absentee voter data every day through the general election, with fresh numbers posted each morning at 5:00 a.m. ET. The dashboard is available now here.

The dashboard is designed for media buyers planning their final weeks of spending, researchers and journalists tracking turnout and anyone following the 2026 midterms closely. Users can view early and absentee voting nationwide or break their search down to a state's congressional districts, legislative districts, counties and media markets. Users can then compare early voter turnout across key demographic features, party affiliation and 2022 select voting totals.

“The primaries showed us how people actually used this dashboard,” said Andrew Tavani, EVP of Data at Aristotle.“Media buyers wanted to know where their next dollar should go. Journalists wanted a clean baseline to measure turnout against. Campaigns wanted to know who was left to target. The midterm dashboard answers all three, every morning before the first meeting of the day. Every ballot already cast is a voter you no longer need to pay to reach.”

What's New

The Early and Absentee Voting Dashboard draws on Aristotle's national voter file covering more than 233 million registered voters. Compared with the primary edition, it adds:

Partisan benchmarks: The primary dashboard reported the party registration of early and absentee voters. The new version adds + and − indicators that show how the party makeup of pre-election voters differs from all registered voters in the same area, so users can see at a glance which side is over- or under-performing its registration.

2022 early voting history: Users can compare this year's early and absentee votes with those of the 2022 midterms. For each jurisdiction, the dashboard shows the total number of early and absentee ballots cast in 2022 alongside the number cast so far in 2026, making it easy to see how close this year is to matching or surpassing the last midterm's full pre-election vote.

Reach by channel: A new section shows the number of contactable records among all registered voters in a selected area, broken out by channel: households, landlines, cellphones, email addresses and IP addresses. Media buyers and campaigns can use it to build digital ad strategies aimed at the voters who have not cast a ballot yet.

A direct line to the data: Users who want to go beyond the public view can purchase the underlying early voting data or connect with an Aristotle data specialist directly from the dashboard, with support tailored to campaigns, PACs and super PACs, press, nonprofits, academic institutions and political consultants.

Built for This Election Season

Early and absentee voting now makes up a large and growing share of total ballots cast. In a midterm cycle, a significant portion of the electorate will have voted well before November 3. Media buyers and campaigns can track where early ballots are piling up and see which audiences have already voted, which means less spend chasing voters who have already cast a ballot and sharper targeting for the final weeks of the race. Researchers and journalists get a free, daily, verified data source for covering turnout patterns, partisan dynamics and demographic shifts across the country, with registered-voter benchmarks built in. Advocates and engaged citizens get the same view of the early electorate that once required expensive proprietary tools, updated every morning through Election Day.

About Aristotle

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Aristotle is a full-service political technology, data and consulting firm serving campaigns, PACs, advocacy organizations and corporations. The company's products and services span campaign technology, data analytics, PAC compliance, grassroots advocacy and identity verification. Aristotle's national voter file is among the most comprehensive in the industry, covering more than 233 million registered voters.

Contact

Andrew Tavani

Executive Vice President, Data

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404-790-1225

CONTACT: Andrew Tavani Aristotle 404-790-1225...