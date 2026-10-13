Made In Ontario, Built For The West: Tenaris Now Producing New Steel Grade In Canada







SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris is now domestically producing its TN 95EY proprietary steel grade, responding to the evolving needs of Western Canadian energy operators. Produced in Tenaris's Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre in Ontario, the new steel grade is designed for demanding oil and gas applications, including wells where operators face conditions with high pressure and temperature, making it well suited to demanding sour service applications and unconventional plays in the Montney and Duvernay formations.

Producing TN 95EY locally draws on the expertise of specialized teams across Tenaris's Canadian operations. With more than 1,300 employees, Tenaris in Canada continues to expand its domestic manufacturing footprint and serve the country's energy industry.

“As energy operators advance into more demanding environments, customers are looking for pipe engineered to deliver reliable performance under increasingly challenging conditions,” said Martín Castro, Tenaris President in Canada.“In Canada, energy connects us,” he expands.“The TN 95EY steel grade delivers the strength and performance needed for these applications and producing it in Canada allows us to respond directly to our customers's needs while strengthening our commitment to Canadian manufacturing.”

Bringing TN 95EY into Canadian production required extensive collaboration to adapt existing manufacturing processes and manage the comprehensive testing and tracking required for each pipe. Teams across operations, metallurgy, information technology, and laboratory testing worked together to bring the grade into production while maintaining the quality standards customers expect from Tenaris.

“This development strengthens Tenaris's ability to serve Canadian customers with a Made-in-Canada product that responds to its evolving needs,” said Pablo Toy, Tenaris in Canada Commercial Vice President.“Having the TN 95EY steel grade produced domestically adds another locally made option while connecting domestic manufacturing capabilities with our country's energy industry, from coast to coast.”

Tenaris has invested more than $355 million CAD in its Canadian operations since 2020 and in May 2026, Tenaris announced a $306 million joint investment with the federal and Ontario governments to modernize and expand its manufacturing capabilities. The company's Canadian operations are anchored by its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre, where Tenaris is the only manufacturer in North America producing both seamless and welded steel pipes under one roof.

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About Tenaris

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the energy industry and other industrial applications. Its customers include most of the world's leading oil and gas companies, with revenues of $12 billion USD in 2025. Employing approximately 25,000 people worldwide, Tenaris operates an integrated network of steel manufacturing, research, finishing, and service facilities, with a direct presence in major energy markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Media Contact

Jessica Tett

Communications Manager, Tenaris in Canada

705-690-8746

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