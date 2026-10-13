MILESEEY Opens Pre-Sales For Gripsound Xmini, Bringing AI-Powered Calls And Wearable Audio To The Jobsite And Outdoors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The compact 38 g wearable speaker combines AI noise cancellation, hands-free calling, Auracast multi-speaker connectivity, and jobsite-ready durability ahead of its October 20 launch

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY, a manufacturer of professional tools and measurement technology, today announced the opening of U.S. direct-to-consumer pre-sales for the GripSound Xmini, a compact wearable speaker that brings personal audio and hands-free communication together for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts on the move. The product is scheduled to officially launch on October 20, 2026, simultaneously through the MILESEEY online store and Amazon US.

Built around the GripSenseTM SmartAudio System, the Xmini combines AI-powered call noise cancellation, dual-driver audio, and secure wearable mounting in a compact 38 g device. Whether moving between work areas, inspecting equipment, completing installations, working in a workshop, or spending time outdoors, users can listen to music and take calls without carrying a traditional portable speaker or wearing earbuds.

The GripSound Xmini is available for pre-order starting today through MILESEEY's direct-to-consumer channel, with an MSRP of $99.









Clearer Calls, Even When Work Gets Noisy

Communication can be difficult in active work environments, where power tools, machinery, wind, and surrounding activity compete with conversations.

To address this, the Xmini features SmartVoice Neural Call Clarity, combining an AI noise-canceling processor and dual digital MEMS microphones to help isolate the user's voice and reduce background noise heard by the person on the other end of a call.

Unlike conventional fixed filtering, GripSound Xmini adapts to the user's vocal characteristics over time. It distinguishes speech from both steady and sudden background noise while preserving frequencies important for intelligible conversation, helping the user's voice come through more clearly and naturally.

With hands-free calling and glove-friendly physical controls, electricians, HVAC technicians, installers, inspectors, and maintenance professionals can manage conversations while keeping their phones tucked away.

Personal Audio That Moves With You

Unlike conventional portable speakers that need to be carried or placed nearby, the GripSound Xmini stays with the user through workdays and outdoor activities.

Weighing no more than 38 g and measuring just 57.7 × 39.0 × 28.8 mm, the device features a reinforced clip with anti-slip teeth that attaches securely to collars, work vests, shoulder straps, chest pockets, and other compatible clothing or gear.

For stationary tasks, its magnetic mounting option allows users to attach the speaker to compatible metal surfaces, such as toolboxes, cabinets, and workbenches.

The Xmini also uses an open-ear, near-field audio approach, keeping music close to the wearer without covering or blocking the ears. This allows users to enjoy music while remaining more aware of conversations and surrounding activity, whether working through long shifts or spending time outdoors.

Despite its compact size, the Xmini features two linear speakers powered by MILESEEY's SmartSound Fidelity Engine, delivering detailed audio for music and spoken content.

One Speaker for Personal Listening, Multiple Speakers for the Crew

The device supports Auracast multi-speaker connectivity, allowing multiple compatible Xmini units to play the same audio simultaneously.









This gives small crews and workshop teams a way to share music without relying on a single stationary speaker. When an incoming call is received, synchronized playback pauses automatically, and the conversation remains on the user's primary connected device rather than being broadcast to the group.

For a wider personal listening experience, users can also wear two Xmini speakers, one on each side, and synchronize their playback through Auracast.

Built to Handle Everyday Jobsite and Outdoor Conditions

The GripSound Xmini combines its compact wearable form with durability features suited to workshops, maintenance environments, construction sites, and outdoor activities.

Its IP67 dust and water resistance provides protection against dust, rain, splashes, and accidental exposure to water. The speaker is also rated to withstand drops of up to three meters onto reinforced concrete.

With all-shift battery power on a single charge, the Xmini can accompany users through extended work sessions and time outdoors. USB-C charging takes approximately two hours. Battery life may vary depending on volume levels and usage.

Two oversized physical buttons provide tactile control over playback, volume, and calls, making everyday adjustments easier even when wearing work gloves.

Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity rounds out the device's wireless features.

Designed for People Who Are Always on the Move

The GripSound Xmini is intended for people whose work and outdoor activities keep them moving, from busy jobsites and workshops to cycling routes, hiking trails, and campsites.

For field service technicians and inspectors, it provides portable audio and hands-free calling while moving between appointments or work areas. For installers, mechanics, and maintenance teams, its wearable and magnetic mounting options make it easy to move between mobile and stationary tasks.

For small construction crews and workshop teams, Auracast connectivity offers an additional way to enjoy shared audio while maintaining individual call privacy.

For cyclists, the Xmini offers a compact alternative to earbuds, with a secure clip-on design that keeps music and navigation prompts accessible without covering the ears. Recreational riders and cycling commuters can attach it to compatible clothing or gear while keeping their hands free.

Hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can also benefit from its portable design, weather resistance, and easy-to-reach controls, whether exploring trails, setting up camp, or spending time outdoors.

By combining personal listening, communication, and durability in one compact device, MILESEEY aims to make audio a more convenient part of work and everyday outdoor activities.

Pricing and Availability

The MILESEEY GripSound Xmini is available for DTC pre-order in the United States starting October 13, 2026, ahead of its simultaneous official launch on the MILESEEY online store and Amazon US on October 20, 2026.

The speaker has an MSRP of $99 and comes in three color options: Titanium Gray, Camouflage, and Orange.

For more information or to pre-order, visit the MILESEEY website. Starting October 20, the Xmini will also be available on Amazon US.

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY Tools is the first sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Built on deep expertise in green laser, optical sensing, infrared thermometry, and real-world durability, we transform advanced engineering into intelligent tools trusted by professionals and made accessible to everyday makers.

For those who build, improve, inspect, fix, and create, the best tools do more than perform-they elevate the entire experience of getting things done. They bring precision to every decision, clarity to complexity, intelligence to every interaction, and rhythm to the way people move from idea to action. MILESEEY Tools is here to make work feel more intuitive, more connected, and more empowering-wherever ambition takes shape.

Backed by hundreds of patents and driven by continuous innovation, we advance intelligent tools through precision, integration, durability, mobility, and thoughtful design. Everything we create is to empower creators and professionals to work with greater confidence, turn bold ideas into meaningful progress, and See Miles Away, See Beyond Pros.

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