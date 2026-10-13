Joint Commission Enterprise Names Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Grubbs first nurse to serve as COO of Joint Commission Enterprise in organization's 75-year history

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced the appointment of Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, as chief operating officer. A nurse by training and a healthcare operator by experience, Dr. Grubbs brings a unique perspective shaped by years of caring for patients, leading care teams and overseeing complex healthcare operations. His appointment demonstrates the established influence of nursing leadership in shaping healthcare policy, quality, safety and organizational performance.

Dr. Grubbs, whose career began in a Tennessee emergency department, has spent more than two decades helping healthcare organizations advance patient safety, improve quality, and drive operational excellence. He will succeed James Merlino, MD, who was recently named Joint Commission's eighth president and CEO, effective January 1, 2027. Dr. Grubbs' appointment marks the first time a nurse has been named chief operating officer of Joint Commission Enterprise.

“Ken brings critical operational experience, but equally important, he leads with a nurse's perspective,” said James Merlino, MD, chief operating officer, Joint Commission.“In making this appointment, I wanted to ensure our leadership reflects the realities of patient care. Nurses are at the center of healthcare delivery and among our most important partners, and Ken's experience and perspective will help keep us closely connected to the organizations and communities we serve.”

Dr. Grubbs' career has been built at the intersection of clinical operations, patient safety, quality, regulatory compliance, large-scale execution, and enterprise transformation. Unlike operations leaders who come up solely through finance or administration, Grubbs' foundation is in frontline care, which gives him credibility with clinicians while also having decades of experience leading complex systems and change initiatives.

In addition to having served as a frontline nurse, Dr. Grubbs has held leadership roles in emergency services and medical-surgical intensive care. That frontline clinical experience gave him firsthand insight into how care is actually delivered, the challenges faced by caregivers, and the operational realities that affect patient outcomes every day. Rather than viewing operations through a purely administrative lens, he developed an understanding of healthcare systems starting at the bedside.

Dr. Grubb's career then evolved into patient safety, quality, and operational improvement leadership. At HCA Healthcare, he served in several progressively larger leadership positions, including patient safety specialist, director of quality standards, and ultimately vice president of regulatory and accreditation services. In those roles, he was responsible for supporting regulatory compliance, survey readiness, quality management, clinical performance improvement, and risk mitigation across one of the nation's largest health systems. He helped develop programs that improved performance, strengthened accountability, and supported standardization across a highly complex enterprise.

Before his senior leadership roles at HCA, Dr. Grubbs also served as assistant vice president of programs at the National Patient Safety Foundation, where he led the development of patient safety tools and resources for healthcare organizations nationwide. That experience broadened his perspective beyond a single health system and exposed him to national quality and safety challenges, improvement methodologies, and healthcare leadership best practices. While with the Foundation, Dr. Grubbs also completed a fellowship in patient safety which complemented his management and nursing skills.

Today, as chief nursing executive and executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations at Joint Commission, Dr. Grubbs oversees one of the most complex operational portfolios in healthcare accreditation. His responsibilities include accreditation and certification activities for more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs, survey operations, customer account management, eligibility and application processes, federal deeming compliance, accreditation policy development, surveyor education, survey technology, and the ongoing refinement of the accreditation process itself.

“I've known Ken for more than 20 years and I could not be more proud of his accomplishments,” said Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission.“This appointment not only reflects Ken's exceptional leadership experience across healthcare delivery, accreditation and performance improvement, but also highlights the vital role nurses play in driving innovation, organizational performance and better outcomes for patients nationwide,”

In addition to serving as chief operating officer, Dr. Grubbs will continue in his role as chief nursing executive and will continue to lead accreditation and certification. He will assume his COO responsibilities on January 1, 2027.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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CONTACT: Laura Ryan Joint Commission 914-400-4054...