Danny Meyer To Keynote 2027 Bar & Restaurant Expo, Produced By Forge

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurateur and hospitality leader Danny Meyer, the founder of Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack, will keynote the 2027 Bar & Restaurant Expo, taking place March 22–24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with registration now open for the annual event. Produced by Forge (formerly Questex), Bar & Restaurant Expo is the industry's only show focused specifically on independent on-premise operators.

The theme for the 2027 Expo is“Get Inspired,” with an increased emphasis on practical solutions and education for independent bar and restaurant owners facing the challenges of running their businesses every day.

Meyer opened Union Square Cafe in New York City in 1985, at the age of 27, and went on to build Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), whose restaurants include Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Ci Siamo and others. Meyer and USHG also founded Shake Shack, which became a public company in 2015. Under Meyer's leadership, USHG has become known for Enlightened Hospitality, its philosophy of putting employees first as the foundation for a great hospitality experience.

Meyer's keynote at Bar & Restaurant Expo follows the September 29 release of his new book,“What Could Possibly Go Right?,” which draws on more than four decades in hospitality to examine leadership, culture and lessons from his career. The book follows his bestselling“Setting the Table.”

“I've been in this industry for more than 40 years, and I'm still learning,” said Meyer.“So much of my perspective has come from other people in hospitality, from exchanging ideas, talking about what worked and what didn't, and being open about the challenges we all face. I'm looking forward to being at Bar & Restaurant Expo and sharing some of those experiences with operators who are doing this every day.”

For more than four decades, Bar & Restaurant Expo has been a must-attend event for the hospitality industry. Its programming addresses the realities of running an independent bar or restaurant, from labor and rising costs to attracting guests, improving margins, building stronger teams, and keeping pace with changing consumer expectations.

“Bar & Restaurant Expo has evolved alongside the industry while remaining the only show dedicated specifically to independent on-premise operators-a distinction we are sharpening for 2027 to reinforce our market leadership,” said Brandy Rand, Vice President of Hospitality at Forge.“Our theme this year is 'Get Inspired,' and that's exactly what we want operators to do. We want them to discover new approaches, learn from their peers, find real answers to the challenges they're facing and leave Las Vegas with practical solutions they can put to work today.”

Consumers, meanwhile, are becoming more selective about where and how they spend. Forge research found that 53% of respondents say treating themselves is a top reason for going out to eat or drink, while 45% point to socializing. Food quality, price and service remain key factors in where consumers choose to go, and 42% say promotions or deals help influence that decision.

For 2027, Bar & Restaurant Expo is expanding its role as a professional business event for independent operators, with education, technology, products and hands-on solutions grounded in the realities of running a bar or restaurant. Peer-to-peer learning will also be a bigger part of the program, with education sessions that bring together speakers who will share firsthand experience from their own businesses.

The show floor will feature five dedicated pavilions (Food & Beverage; Equipment, Furniture & Build-Out; Services, Supplies & Solutions; Technology & Innovation and Entertainment & Experience), along with new and expanded programs.

The F&B Solutions Center, brought to you by Middleby, will showcase innovative food and beverage equipment designed to help operators expand their menus, maximize kitchen space and reduce costs associated with labor, energy use and food waste.

Restaurant of the Future, brought to you by Shift4, will offer an interactive look at emerging technologies helping operators work smarter, enhance the guest experience and prepare their businesses for what's next.

The Game Room, brought to you by OneSource Amusements, will combine educational programming with interactive games and entertainment, giving operators a hands-on look at new ways to engage guests and enhance their venues.

The NewNowNext Stage will showcase what's new, what's working now and what's next in the bar and restaurant industry. The fast-paced, 15-minute educational demonstrations will show operators new products, services and solutions for addressing real business challenges.

The BREx Stage will feature bite-sized, TEDx-style talks from chefs, restaurateurs, owners, managers, mixologists and other food and beverage industry innovators. The stage will also host media interviews, podcasts and awards during the show.

Bar & Restaurant Expo is also launching an Emerging Leaders Program, a dedicated education, mentorship and networking initiative for the next generation of hospitality leaders. Open to all attendees, the program will bring together students 21 and older and young professionals with industry executives, operators and mentors throughout the three-day event.

Registration is now open for the March 22–24 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.