HANDEL's ICE CREAM EXPANDS ARIZONA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW VERRADO LOCATION OPENING OCTOBER 15

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new scoop shop celebrates grand opening with free ice cream for a year and more.

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is expanding its footprint with a brand-new location in Buckeye. Situated at Verrado Market Place (1505 N Verrado Way, Suite 105), the new shop will host its anticipated Grand Opening on Thursday, October 15, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will win Free Ice Cream for a Year (one small scoop dish or cone every week for up to one year). Festivities will include a Ribbon Cutting at 4:00 PM, alongside a spin-the-wheel game running from noon to close to treat visitors with special prizes and giveaways.The Verrado location is owned and operated by Joe and Victoria Maher, the passionate duo behind the popular Dove Valley location. Prior to joining the Handel's family, Joe practiced chiropractic care for nearly 30 years; following his retirement, he and Victoria decided to embark on this sweet entrepreneurial journey together, bringing their community-first spirit to the West Valley."We have received an incredible welcome from the West Valley community and can't wait to officially open our doors at Verrado Market Place," said the ownership team. "There is something truly magical about serving up scoops made fresh daily, and we are looking forward to making sweet memories with Buckeye families for years to come."The Verrado location will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and catering services. The scoop shop will operate daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Handel's encourages a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the newest one in Verrado, offer Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help various local causes. Contact the store for more information.For more information about Handel's Verrado, visit /store/verrado/ or follow along on Instagram at @handelsverrado.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication's Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel's was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /handels-franchise/.

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305-631-2283

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HANDEL'S ICE CREAM EXPANDS ARIZONA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW VERRADO LOCATION OPENING OCTOBER 15 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 13, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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