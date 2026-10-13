Smart Parking Systems Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Insights, And Business Strategies

smart_parking_systems_global_market_report_Comp_And_Segment

smart_parking_systems_global_market_report_Regions_And_Drivers

smart_parking_systems_global_market_report_All_Infos

The Business Research Company's Smart Parking Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The smart parking systems market is rapidly evolving as urban centers face increasing congestion and demand for efficient parking solutions grows. With technological advancements and expanding smart city projects, this sector is positioned for substantial growth over the next decade. Let's explore the market's size, key players, major trends, and what the future holds for smart parking technologies.

Market Size and Outlook of the Smart Parking Systems Market

The smart parking systems market is expected to surpass $26 billion by 2030. This segment is part of the larger Internet of Things (IoT) market, which is projected to reach around $1,297 billion by the same year, with smart parking making up roughly 2% of that total. Within the even broader Information Technology industry, forecasted to hit $13,788 billion by 2030, smart parking accounts for close to 0.2% of the overall market value. These figures highlight the growing significance of intelligent parking solutions within the digital ecosystem.

Request A Free Sample Of The Smart Parking Systems Market Report



Competitive Landscape in the Smart Parking Systems Market

The market is shaped by various global providers specializing in smart mobility, intelligent transportation technologies, and dedicated parking management solutions. Key areas of focus include cutting-edge parking sensors, automated payment systems, platforms for real-time parking availability, and AI-driven traffic management. These innovations not only alleviate congestion and improve space utilization but also enhance user convenience by integrating digital and IoT technologies. Understanding the competitive environment assists stakeholders in pinpointing potential growth avenues, innovations, and partnership opportunities within smart urban infrastructure.

Top Company Leading the Smart Parking Systems Market

According to The Business Research Company, Skidata GmbH held the top spot in global sales in 2025, capturing a 2% market share. The company's parking management division serves the smart parking sector with automated access control, ticketing and payment technologies, as well as digital platforms designed to streamline operations, boost intelligent mobility, and optimize urban transport frameworks.

Access The Detailed Smart Parking Systems Market Report Here



North America as the Biggest Regional Market in Smart Parking Systems

By 2030, North America is predicted to be the largest regional market for smart parking systems, valued at $10 billion, up from $4 billion in 2025. This growth, at a compound annual rate of 21%, is largely driven by increased investments in smart city infrastructure, challenges posed by urban traffic congestion, the rise of connected mobility in metropolitan areas, and advancements in IoT-enabled parking technologies that enhance space utilization and convenience for drivers.

Dominant Market Segment Within the Smart Parking Systems Industry

When divided by type, the market comprises off-street and on-street parking solutions. Off-street parking is forecasted to take the lead in 2030, representing 55% or $15 billion of the market value. This segment benefits from the deployment of smart parking in commercial facilities and mixed-use developments, with features like automated vehicle entry, sensor-based occupancy tracking in garages, and centralized management systems that elevate efficiency and user satisfaction.

Additional Segmentation Details of the Smart Parking Systems Market

The market is further broken down by hardware into components such as pucks, cameras and License Plate Recognitions (LPRs), smart meters, signage, and parking gates. Software offerings include parking guidance systems and analytics solutions. Service segments cover consulting, engineering, and mobile app-based parking services. Application-wise, the market serves commercial, government, and transport transit sectors, reflecting a broad spectrum of end-use environments.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Smart Parking Systems Market

Several key elements are expected to drive rapid expansion of the smart parking systems market through 2030. These include the rising urban population alongside increased vehicle ownership, the broadening scope of smart city and intelligent transportation initiatives, and wider adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and digital payment platforms.

Impact of Urbanization and Growing Vehicle Numbers

With growing urban density and more vehicles on the road, traditional parking infrastructures are under pressure. This creates a strong demand for intelligent parking systems that optimize space usage and reduce congestion. Additionally, reducing the time spent searching for parking helps lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is estimated to contribute roughly 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Influence of Expanding Smart City and Intelligent Transport Projects

Governments and municipalities are investing heavily in connected infrastructure that links parking management systems with IoT networks, cloud computing, traffic control, and mobile applications. These integrated systems improve traffic flow, parking efficiency, and contribute to sustainable urban development goals. The expansion of such projects is projected to add about 2.6% yearly growth to the market.

Role of IoT, AI, and Digital Payment Technology Adoption

The integration of advanced sensors, AI-powered analytics, automated guidance systems, license plate recognition, and cashless payment options is transforming parking management. These technologies enable real-time space availability updates, predictive maintenance, and enhanced convenience, encouraging adoption across commercial, residential, and public parking. This factor is expected to drive around 2.2% annual growth.

Market Competition and Fragmentation in the Smart Parking Systems Sector

The smart parking systems market is relatively fragmented, with the top 10 companies holding only about 7% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate competition and low entry barriers characterize the landscape, fueled by increasing smart mobility adoption, IoT-enabled parking innovations, AI, and real-time data analytics. Leading firms maintain their positions by offering advanced solutions, integrating mobility platforms, forming partnerships with governments and parking operators, and continuously innovating in automation and digital management. As demand grows for intelligent parking infrastructure, features such as real-time availability, contactless payments, and AI-driven traffic control are expected to foster collaboration, new product development, and geographic expansion.

Market Shares of Leading Players in 2025

The largest shares in the market in 2025 were held by:

. Skidata GmbH (2%)

. Swarco AG (1%)

. TKH Group (Park Assist & TIBA) (1%)

. Siemens AG (1%)

. Kapsch TrafficCom (1%)

. Amano McGann Inc. (0.5%)

. FlashParking Inc. (0.1%)

. Parkopedia Ltd. (0.1%)

. EasyPark Group (0.1%)

. Passport Inc. (0.1%)

Emerging Trends Reshaping the Smart Parking Systems Market

Hybrid parking platforms are gaining prominence by enhancing the utilization of parking spaces, improving digital user experiences, and simplifying management of both residential and commercial parking facilities. For example, in May 2025, Xtraspots Inc. introduced the Xtraspots v2 hybrid parking platform, tailored for commercial garages and residential parking providers. This platform offers features like mobile space listings, real-time booking, digital payments, analytics, and operator management tools, which collectively boost accessibility, streamline operations, and increase revenue for parking service providers.

Strategic Focus Areas Among Smart Parking Systems Market Players

Companies are prioritizing several key strategies, including:

. Developing advanced smart parking technologies to enhance operational efficiency and mobility management

. Utilizing parking management solutions to improve monitoring capabilities and user convenience

. Expanding parking infrastructure to support smarter traffic systems and urban development

. Integrating artificial intelligence technologies to boost predictive capabilities and overall performance

Major Growth Opportunities for Smart Parking Systems

The off-street and on-street parking segments collectively offer the largest growth prospects, expected to add over $16 billion in value by 2030. Off-street parking is projected to grow by $9 billion, while on-street parking is anticipated to increase by $7 billion between 2025 and 2030. Innovations such as AI-driven parking management, automated reservation and navigation tools, connected mobility frameworks, and real-time occupancy data integrated with smart transport ecosystems are key drivers behind this expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Smart Parking Systems Market

What is the expected CAGR for the smart parking systems market?

The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21% through 2030.

Which country will dominate the smart parking systems market?

The United States is expected to be the largest country market in 2030, valued at $9 billion, rising from $3 billion in 2025 with a 21% CAGR. Growth will be supported by integrating digital parking platforms with urban mobility networks, investing in automated parking infrastructure, and growing demand for contactless payments, reservations, and AI-powered parking optimization in commercial and municipal settings.

Who are the key players in the smart parking systems industry?

Some of the major companies operating within this market include Skidata GmbH, Swarco AG, TKH Group (Park Assist & TIBA), Siemens AG, Kapsch TrafficCom, Amano McGann Inc., FlashParking Inc., Parkopedia Ltd., EasyPark Group, Passport Inc., Gtechna Inc., INRIX Inc., Nedap N.V., IBM, evopark GmbH, JustPark, Amco S.A., CivicSmart Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Meter Feeder Inc., Urbiotica S.L., Municipal Parking Services Inc., and Cleverciti Systems GmbH.

Who supplies the main raw materials for smart parking systems?

Key suppliers of raw materials and components include NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Analog Devices, Murata Manufacturing Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, u-blox AG, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Sierra Wireless, Semtech Corporation, Rohm Co., Vishay Intertechnology, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, and TDK Corporation.

Who are the main wholesalers and distributors of smart parking systems?

Prominent wholesalers and distributors in the market include Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, RS Group plc, Newark Electronics, TTI, Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica, Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Farnell Global, element14, Ingram Micro Inc., ScanSource, Inc., CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises, Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, and EET Group A/S.

Which organizations represent the major end users of smart parking systems?

Key end users include Amano McGann, Inc., SKIDATA GmbH, Flowbird Group, Swarco AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, T2 Systems, Inc., Passport Inc., ParkMobile LLC, FlashParking, Inc., EasyPark Group, Parkopedia Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH, Q-Free ASA, Conduent Incorporated, Cubic Transportation Systems, WPS Parking Solutions, Designa Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International plc, APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH, Indigo Group, Interparking Group, LAZ Parking, and SP Plus Corporation.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Smart Parking Systems Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Insights, and Business Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.